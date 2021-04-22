All You Can Eat Core Buffet! Cerebras Wafer Scale Engine 2

Hungry for more cores? There's 850,000 on the plate.
https://www.techpowerup.com/281313/...ors-40-gb-onboard-sram-850-000-cores-12-wafer
Using just 15kW, thanks to TSMC's 7 nm process, expect this wafer to work as a smart waffle maker. Maybe the smartest waffle maker ever.
Also... good news... if TSMC can put this monster on the table, must mean we'll have our fill of measly little gpu snacks in no time.
