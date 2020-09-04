All the parts, none of the display

Ugh...so I just got all my parts for a cool little Mini-ITX case build:
Gigabyte AB350N Mini-ITX Mobo
2x4GB Corsair Vengeance RAM
Gigabyte 1080 G1 Gaming
250GB Samsung M.2 SSD
Ryzen 1600x + Ryzen Stealth Cooler
SST-ML08B-H-USA Silverstone Mini-ITX Case
650w Seasonic SFX-L PSU

Now, everything looks like it's running fine, but absolutely no display. I can't figure out what is going on for the life of me and I'm wondering if it's the PSU or the Mobo.

Here are the troubleshooting steps I took:
Had 1 RAM in each slot, used an entirely different set of RAM, unplugged numerous non-needed devices(M.2, Front USB, HD Audio), switched out the 1080 with a 1080 Ti(Both the RAM and GPU I swapped out are the ones from my main rig which I'm using to type on), performed a CMOS battery clear, double checked and seated all main cords from PSU(CPU, Mobo, Etc.).

The rig will not show display, I've got more than enough power for a 1080 with a 650w Seasonic, so I'm pretty sure that's not the issue. Any suggestions to get this thing running?
 
Take it out of the case and get to the bare essentials.

And make sure it's all plugged in correctly, CPU power, motherboard power, GPU power, and make sure your monitor is plugged in and set to the right input, and of course, that the display cable is plugged into your graphics card.
 
