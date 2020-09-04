All the parts, none of the display

Ugh...so I just got all my parts for a cool little Mini-ITX case build:

Gigabyte AB350N Mini-ITX Mobo

2x4GB Corsair Vengeance RAM

Gigabyte 1080 G1 Gaming

250GB Samsung M.2 SSD

Ryzen 1600x + Ryzen Stealth Cooler

SST-ML08B-H-USA Silverstone Mini-ITX Case

650w Seasonic SFX-L PSU



Now, everything looks like it's running fine, but absolutely no display. I can't figure out what is going on for the life of me and I'm wondering if it's the PSU or the Mobo.



Here are the troubleshooting steps I took:

Had 1 RAM in each slot, used an entirely different set of RAM, unplugged numerous non-needed devices(M.2, Front USB, HD Audio), switched out the 1080 with a 1080 Ti(Both the RAM and GPU I swapped out are the ones from my main rig which I'm using to type on), performed a CMOS battery clear, double checked and seated all main cords from PSU(CPU, Mobo, Etc.).



The rig will not show display, I've got more than enough power for a 1080 with a 650w Seasonic, so I'm pretty sure that's not the issue. Any suggestions to get this thing running?