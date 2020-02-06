all sold thanks* fs - big box of junk (random computers and phones)

Trader Reviews for jamhamm | HeatWare.com Heatware is a user feedback/rating database for user-to-user online transactions. Rate users when buying computer parts, electronics, auto parts, mobile phones, etc.

maybe junk was a bit harsh but i'm not using this stuff so why is it collecting dust?heat is jamhamm 33-0-------------------------------------------------early 2015 mac air 13" - i put this one first because it's the one that's not really junk - perfectly working, new charge/power cablesurprisingly good shape, no rash on the ports - no nicks in the aluminum - touchpad is perf, keycaps are perf, screen is perf.9+/10 shape1.6 i5 dual core - 8gb ram - 250gb ssd$300 shippediphone 8 space grey 64gb - i guess this one isn't junk. just looked it over and this is an easy 9/10 phone.sprint model, clean imei and it is obviously old enough that it will be automatically sim and carrier unlocked by sprint$199 shipped