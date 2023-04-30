All new build, feels very slow, awful SSD benchmarks; please help!

A

Aix

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 17, 2006
Messages
237
About a half a year ago I built a new system for myself with: MSI z690 mag tomahawk and Samsung 980 pro 2TB, win11 pro. It's been running beautifully, no complaints.

Today I built a new system for the wife with: MSI b760-p pro and Samsung 980 pro 2TB, win11 home. Same model SSD, CPU, RAM, GPU, just different MOBOs. Right away it's slow in ways I have not experienced before. Feels sluggish, unresponsive; takes time to open files and programs. I was scratching my head and decided to run samsung's storage tool "samsung magician" on both systems; here are the results:

2 1682885997564.jpg

1682885986952.jpg

Can a difference like this be explained by software like bios/firmware, or bios/windows settings/drivers? What are the key things to check there?

If this is a hardware issue, is it more likely the drive or the MOBO? Any advice on the easiest way to test this?

Thank you in advance for all suggestions!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top