All new build, feels very slow, awful SSD benchmarks; please help!

About a half a year ago I built a new system for myself with: MSI z690 mag tomahawk and Samsung 980 pro 2TB, win11 pro. It's been running beautifully, no complaints.Today I built a new system for the wife with: MSI b760-p pro and Samsung 980 pro 2TB, win11 home. Same model SSD, CPU, RAM, GPU, just different MOBOs. Right away it's slow in ways I have not experienced before. Feels sluggish, unresponsive; takes time to open files and programs. I was scratching my head and decided to run samsung's storage tool "samsung magician" on both systems; here are the results:Can a difference like this be explained by software like bios/firmware, or bios/windows settings/drivers? What are the key things to check there?If this is a hardware issue, is it more likely the drive or the MOBO? Any advice on the easiest way to test this?Thank you in advance for all suggestions!