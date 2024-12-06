All NASCAR games will be delisted from digital storefronts on December 31, 2024

Armenius
iRacing now has exclusive license to the NASCAR brand starting next year. They are developing a standalone game that will be released on PC and current gen consoles in the fall of next year. After the corporate murder of any chances Motorsport Games had in this market this will be a welcome move. Anybody from Papyrus still working at iRacing? I hope somebody also grabbed the IndyCar license since I'm dying for a new game for that sport.
https://x.com/MSportgames/status/1862534587206836467
