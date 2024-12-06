  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
All NASCAR games will be delisted from digital storefronts on December 31, 2024

iRacing now has exclusive license to the NASCAR brand starting next year. They are developing a standalone game that will be released on PC and current gen consoles in the fall of next year. After the corporate murder of any chances Motorsport Games had in this market this will be a welcome move. Anybody from Papyrus still working at iRacing? I hope somebody also grabbed the IndyCar license since I'm dying for a new game for that sport.

https://x.com/MSportgames/status/1862534587206836467
https://xcancel.com/MSportgames/status/1862534587206836467

1733509627814.png
 
man the hours of put into Papyrus Nascar racing 2 and Indy back in the day.
 
Has never been part of Assetto Corsa, so what do I care.

Can't watch that anyway because of too many ads.
 
Record it and fast forward through ads. Problem solved. That or just ignore the ads, it isn't hard to browse on your tablet or phone while they're airing...
 
Still makes you miss those parts of the race.
 
Just when you thought your hate for iracing might be overkill, you realize no, you don't hate iracing enough.
 
While NASCAR Heat 4 and 5 were removed from the store and could no longer be purchased, they were still playable both offline and online at the time...until now.

At least they didn't do a "UBI Crew" on peeps that own this.

1751691718441.png
 
Still have not yet seen anything about the game iRacing is making even though it's supposedly coming out this year.
 
