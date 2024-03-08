All Adult Swim games being delisted by May

CAD4466HK
If you are interested, get them while you can before May.
https://delistedgames.com/as-more-d...ult-swim-games-titles-will-be-removed-by-may/
The titles with an asterisk (*) are no longer published by Adult Swim Games.
- Battle Chef Brigade*
- Death’s Gambit*
- Desync
- Duck Game
- Fist Puncher
- Glittermitten Grove*
- Headlander
- Kingsway
- Mega Coin Squad
- Oblitus
- Pool Panic
- Rain World*
- Rick And Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Rise & Shine
- Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time
- Small Radios Big Televisions
- Soundodger+
- Super House of Dead Ninjas
- Super Puzzle Platformer Deluxe
- Traverser
- Volgarr the Viking*
- Wasted
- Westerado: Double Barreled*
- Zenzizenzic
- Major Mayhem (Mobile)
- Pocket Mortys (Mobile)