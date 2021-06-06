All 3080 Ti's are in stock at their MSRP's. Which one do you get?

I'm a big MSI fan. I pretty much always go with their motherboards and GPUs. They tend to be well-engineered and last a long time.If I were getting a 3080 Ti, I would get this one:Honestly, I think that's what I actually hate most about the whole concept of a GPU shortage. It makes me feel like I'm expected to take whatever I can get, when I'm actually very anal and want to have my pick of models and manufacturers, not be scrambling for whatever I can get. If I'm forced to take whatever I can get, then where's the individuality, the choice? I might as well buy a pre-built machine that will die on me after 3 years if I can't pick the best parts to go into it and just have to get whatever is cheap. Honestly, I have more fun trying to force games to work on a 560 Ti and a 670. Another aspect of it is this... if I were to somehow get an GPU right now at MSRP, I would be fighting with myself with the temptation to resell it on eBay. So just the fact that it's worth that much ruins it for me. I can't enjoy a graphics card if it's worth too much. I'll feel like a sucker every single time I look at that GPU in my system if I buy it at scalper prices, and I'll be tempted to resell it myself if I actually get it at MSRP because I'll feel like I'm throwing good money away putting it into my system. How can I justify holding onto something if someone out there is willing to give me twice what I paid for it? It's too tempting, ruins it for me.So just the way the entire situation surrounding these cards affects my nerves, judgment, and perception would prevent me from enjoying myself having any involvement with the RTX 30 series, no matter what. I want the shortage to be over so I can get my pick of manufacturers and use the GPU without feeling this pained sense that I'm either a sucker or throwing away free money by not reselling it. There is no situation right now where I could be happy having one these cards, my autism and exacting standards prevent it.The only way I can imagine it feeling okay is if someone that was either family or close friends who cared about me a lot were to buy it for a special occasion (hopefully at MSRP), get the exact model I want, maybe even customize it a little to show they were thinking of me, and give it so much sentimental value that I wouldn't resell it and might even keep it after it stopped working. That would be the only way I could let myself have one and enjoy one, and not feel like a sucker who missed out on free money, or a sucker who paid too much.