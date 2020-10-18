**Alive Again** Logitech MX518 $19.99 / G203 Lightsync $14.99 and more on sale at Best Buy

** Nov 23 update: Still going! List updated.
** Nov 12 update: Back again, most but not all items previously linked are on sale.
** Nov 5 update: Sale is back on! All of the previously mentioned prices have returned. Good til Sunday again.
** Oct 29 update: 518 deal is back, also G203 Lightsync is $14.99 **
** Oct 29 a little while later update: I noticed there are a number of other mouseand keyboard items on sale for a Black Friday weekend promo they're doing. I linked a couple quick standouts but there is more on sale from Corsair, Logitech, Steelseries, Roccat and others (Razer), and not just mouse/kb. Looks like prices good til Sunday. **

MX518: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/logitech-g-mx518-wired-optical-gaming-mouse/6427398.p?skuId=6427398
G203: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/logite...al-gaming-mouse-black/6409361.p?skuId=6409361


Going by the model # this is the MX518 with the Hero sensor. In-store or curbside pickup. Did not see a shipping option. Irresistable for me at this price...
Don't know much about the 203. Looks like a G Pro but with a Mercury sensor. It's somewhat ambidextrous but not 100% since it does not have side buttons on the right side.

mouse/kb sale items: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/searchpage.jsp?_dyncharset=UTF-8&ks=960&sc=Global&list=y&usc=All+Categories&type=page&id=pcat17071&iht=n&seeAll=&cp=1&browsedCategory=abcat0513000&st=categoryid$abcat0513000&qp=currentoffers_facet=Current Deals~On Sale

$89.99 Corsair K70 RGB: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/corsai...b-back-lighting-black/6298657.p?skuId=6298657
$99.99 G502 wireless: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/logite...th-rgb-lighting-black/6333841.p?skuId=6333841
$59.99 G703: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/logite...al-gaming-mouse-black/6333840.p?skuId=6333840
$24.99 G600 MMO: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/logite...al-gaming-mouse-black/5608091.p?skuId=5608091
$44.99 G604 wireless: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/logite...al-gaming-mouse-black/6372599.p?skuId=6372599

Some decent prices, and not just pc peripherals. I did not browse through everything.
 
While ordering I did notice a shipping option if in-store or curbside is not your thing. Looks like $5.49 for standard shipping
 
Wish I didn’t see this since I don’t even need a mouse. But at this price an MX518 is too irresistible.
 
maro said:
While ordering I did notice a shipping option if in-store or curbside is not your thing. Looks like $5.49 for standard shipping
I updated mine to shipping after placing my order. Free shipping for me.
 
I already have this mouse, but at this price I went ahead an ordered another one. Too good of a deal to pass up, at it never hurts to have a backup mouse on hand.

Thanks, OP! :smuggrin:
 
Is anyone seeing suspicion with this? Like a typo or something?

No one else is selling an mx518 for any where near that price. It's not even an old item on BB, so it's not a discounted item either. And the image doesn't load saying "image coming soon" with no reviews.
So they're selling it as a new item for $20 when everywhere else is $40+ with a discount?

Did logitech just manufacturer a crap load too many, and BB picked them up?

Who knows?

I'll buy a few of these for sure if anyone can confirm it.
 
Eshelmen said:
Is anyone seeing suspicion with this? Like a typo or something?

No one else is selling an mx518 for any where near that price. It's not even an old item on BB, so it's not a discounted item either. And the image doesn't load saying "image coming soon" with no reviews.
So they're selling it as a new item for $20 when everywhere else is $40+ with a discount?

Did logitech just manufacturer a crap load too many, and BB picked them up?

Who knows?

I'll buy a few of these for sure if anyone can confirm it.
Correct me if I'm wrong but I think Best Buy doesn't have marketplace sellers on their site. So the mouse is being sold by them. What's the worst that could happen? They cancel the orders?
 
exlink said:
Correct me if I'm wrong but I think Best Buy doesn't have marketplace sellers on their site. So the mouse is being sold by them. What's the worst that could happen? They cancel the orders?
That's the point, though. Sold by them directly or not, nobody else is selling them at a default price of $19.99.

Even the MSRP is $59.99

If any one can update once they get it, that would be awesome.
 
These have gone on sale several times. I did not check a price history but IIRC they've been as low as $30 or $35 before. This is definitely the lowest price I've seen. I agree the lack of pic seems suspicious for Best Buy. It is Best Buy though and not a 3rd party seller and I paid with Paypal checkout. It won't be in store for me to pickup until the 23rd. I will update if I get a cancellation or when I do get it.

My guess is (though IMO perfect) this is a pretty old school design, wired, lacking RGB and sparkly flying unicorns so it became less appealing nowadays. Maybe they're just clearing them out.
 
Fantastic mouse. I love mine. Amazing deal at this price.

definitely has the feel of the original mx518. Been very happy with it.
 
I hope this is real. I freaking loved my old 518, was the best mouse Ive ever owned. Felt soo good in my hand..

Ordered for in store pickup friday.. Fingers crossed
 
Very nice. I bought three of them. Both my girls have gotten into gaming and the work rig could use use a new critter.

Thanks for the heads up.
 
Got one coz why not. Too bad used my $5 reward on a fan earlier and kept my 10% birthday just in case I can actually buy a rx6900 or 3070 before the month is over. $13 would have been slicker lol. And the deal is legit, the only good thing about worst buy is no third party marketplace scalpers so the prices are legit and you do get their support/return policy.
 
Even though I have a good mouse that is tempting.

Still my all time favorite.
 
mazeroth said:
How does this compare to my Logitech G502 from 2014? It's still selling for $50 at BB. I remember getting it, and a $50 Steam card, for $50 (free mouse!) during Black Friday 2014.
I got it to replace the old one to use in the office, but it is not the same. Very light, no weights, does weird clicking. It is an okay basic mouse.

The old G502 was my gaming mouse, but with all the nooks and crannies it collects dirt like crazy. MX518 is better in that regard.
 
my current mouse of choice, bought another one for backup. ty op!
 
Got one too. I use one now that I bought for like $60 when they first came back out with them.
 
mazeroth said:
How does this compare to my Logitech G502 from 2014?
The early OG 502's had PWM3366 sensor - arguably one of the best sensors ever for twitchy FPS gaming. At some point they became the 502 Hero which would have the same sensor as this 518. I cannot comment on the Hero sensor cause I have not played around with one yet but the 3366 is still about as good as things get in terms of mouse acceleration and prediction (or lack thereof). IMO only top 1-10% competitive FPS gamer types would ever notice the diff.
The original 510/518 had the 3310 or 3366 sensor - again IIRC... I think I'm rambling at this point so im gonna stop... apologies for drunk post

It would probaly boil down to shape and appereance pref between the two, or extra features previously mentioned like better mouse wheel or more buttons

FrgMstr said:
In and used my 10% birthday coupon!
I forgot all about the 10% BD coupon dammit. 2 of them would qualify for free shipping, -10% would make this a smoking hot deal.
 
Thanks for the heads up!
I still have my old as a backup mouse but the right click is a bit funky.
Glad to have a brand new backup :)
 
I ordered two.. .why the hell not I said. These have killer gamer nephew xmas stocking stuffer written all over them.
 
Just got an email from Best Buy saying my MX518 has shipped - expected to be delivered tomorrow!
 
vegeta535 said:
They won't ship for me. Only can do I store pice up and that's almost a week out.
They didn’t have an option to ship for me either during checkout. But after I placed the order I was able to switch to shipping (free) from the order status screen.

EDIT: Actually I can ship it to my house now from checkout. Just placed a second order.
 
exlink said:
They didn’t have an option to ship for me either during checkout. But after I placed the order I was able to switch to shipping (free) from the order status screen.

EDIT: Actually I can ship it to my house now from checkout. Just placed a second order.
Weird I have the option to ship now too.
 
Same happened to me - only local pickup or curbside when I first ordered, looking at order later I saw the option but they wanted $5.49 to ship. I think orders $35+ get free shipping.
 
