AliExpress CPUs Legitimate?

I bought a 7700X from MicroCenter at the end of June that turned out to be a dud. I'm going to try RMAing it after I can get a replacement. I've heard that process takes 1 1/2 months with AMD. I've found an AliExpress seller that's been active for four years with 99% positive feedback and 5 star reviews. It just seems weird that the prices are so good. Do they pay that much less in China for these products? They are selling the 7700X tray for $252.88 and retail box for $255.88. Customer reviews for the box version say it arrived sealed and their photos show what appears to be the Chinese market packaging with English and Chinese. The seals look intact and the same as what my retail box has. The photo quality isn't good enough to tell if the little hologram section is real but otherwise everything checks out.As you can see in the customer photos it's the ..WOChinese version of the retail box, not ..WOF that the rest of the world gets.AMD's site indicates warranty is covered as long as they were retail boxed new. No mention of buying out of market parts...So is the only catch here that you have to wait three weeks for delivery and don't have a store return policy?