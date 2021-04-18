Alienware Really Doesn’t Want You to Buy an AMD Ryzen PC

They are selling Ryzen systems, it's just that the author of the article apparently has an issue with the branding. The Intel systems having a higher model number even though they aren't necessarily faster.



If they are using their branding / model numbers to steer people toward their Intel-based systems, it's probably because those CPUs are actually available and thus they are able to sell more of them. I don't see this as "anti-competitive" activity. If they really had an Intel bias, they could simply not offer Ryzen-based PCs.