Alienware Can't Get It Right - R15 2023 Pre-Built Gaming PC Review

Dell currently has a sale on its Alienware R15 pre-built gaming PCs, so we decided to take another look. This is using the company's updated and refreshed design, but as far as refreshes go, the changes are relatively focused: It's all about the cooling. We were originally going to look at this when it launched, but killed the content at the last minute because we had already looked at a lot of expensive pre-builts and wanted Alienware to drop its price more first. That's now happened, and at the time of writing, filming, and publishing this, the system is $4430. That's an expensive pre-built, a lot of the cost being baked-in to the RTX 4090 and i9-13900K. Unfortunately, the 13900K ends up performing more like a 13700K, and Dell mostly bolted-on after thoughts to its old chassis design. Our next pre-built review will look at something more affordable, but for now, let's look at what Alienware tried to fix with its current R15 model (as of July 2023) and what it can do better.



