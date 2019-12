I had caved and ordered one Monday. Arrived tonight. It's... interesting. So far no flicker at 120hz. Viewing angles are much better than my VA panels. IPS glow sucks. I don't like the curved aspect of the screen at all. I also need to place it further away from me than my 32" 16:9 screen to be comfortable. Looks good though, and ultrawide is neat so far. Glad I jumped on the deal.

Click to expand...