Alienware 13 R1 laptop for sale i7 5550u 16GB & 500GB 960m

I have an Alienware laptop for sale.Alienware 13 R1i7-5500u16GB RamSamsung 850 500GB SSDNvidia 960m 2GB1920x1080 IPS screenWindows 10 HomeOriginal OEM charger and cablesAmazon soft sleeveHas lighting on the keyboard and back of the laptop screenThis is in very nice condition and when not used it's kept in the included laptop sleeve.Only minor wear on the laptop, screen looks and performs great and battery is good as well.One minor issue is the J key doesn't register sometimes, and then it works fine later. I'm guessing it's something in the key, but I wanted to mention that.$500 plus actual shipping.