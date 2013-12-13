Alien: Isolation... Is a GOOD Alien game possible? (leaked screens)

Source: http://www.gamespot.com/articles/le...ok-better-than-colonial-marines/1100-6416706/
I'm not holding my breathe for this one, but one can still hope and look forward to it and see how it develops...
"A previous report for the game on Kotaku said that Creative Assembly is hoping to forge Alien: Isolation into a first-person mix of horror and stealth, with BioShock and Dishonored cited.
The game is said to revolve around Ellen Ripley's daughter Amanda, who was mentioned briefly at the start of Aliens as having died at the age of 66 before Ripley was recovered by Weyland-Yutani."
I have never heard of Creative Assembly before, but judging by their website they look to have a lot of history in making RTS games as they are responsible for all the Total War games which were good IMO but it looks like this is their first FPS.
I'm not holding my breathe for this one, but one can still hope and look forward to it and see how it develops...
"A previous report for the game on Kotaku said that Creative Assembly is hoping to forge Alien: Isolation into a first-person mix of horror and stealth, with BioShock and Dishonored cited.
The game is said to revolve around Ellen Ripley's daughter Amanda, who was mentioned briefly at the start of Aliens as having died at the age of 66 before Ripley was recovered by Weyland-Yutani."
I have never heard of Creative Assembly before, but judging by their website they look to have a lot of history in making RTS games as they are responsible for all the Total War games which were good IMO but it looks like this is their first FPS.