Alien: Isolation... Is a GOOD Alien game possible? (leaked screens)

zamardii

Source: http://www.gamespot.com/articles/le...ok-better-than-colonial-marines/1100-6416706/

I'm not holding my breathe for this one, but one can still hope and look forward to it and see how it develops...

2402185-alien+isolation+1.jpg


2402186-alien+isolation+2.jpg


2402187-alien+isolation+3.jpg


2402188-alien+isolation+4.jpg


"A previous report for the game on Kotaku said that Creative Assembly is hoping to forge Alien: Isolation into a first-person mix of horror and stealth, with BioShock and Dishonored cited.

The game is said to revolve around Ellen Ripley's daughter Amanda, who was mentioned briefly at the start of Aliens as having died at the age of 66 before Ripley was recovered by Weyland-Yutani."

I have never heard of Creative Assembly before, but judging by their website they look to have a lot of history in making RTS games as they are responsible for all the Total War games which were good IMO but it looks like this is their first FPS.
 
Well, who knows... I only hope it's a good Alien game
 
Megalith said:
Why does this look good.
Well, if they are able to make a survival-horror action game based on the first Alien movie that could be good. It's too early too tell... pure speculation at this point. I only hope it turns out okay.
 
I wonder how the new story will be with Ripley's daughter or whatever. Still, extremely cautiously optimistic.
 
KazeoHin said:
Aliens CM looked good.
beat me to it lol..

as for alien isolation.
im definitively not getting my hopes up.

creative assembly already stated that for the majority of the game you will be fighting against weyland mercs, and their is only one alien.
i can provide the article if its requested, its in a thread i made about this.

as bad as i want another aliens vs predator game, honestly a modernized version of avp2 would make me way too happy, id rather people just left the franchise alone.
it has already gone to shit.
 
Yeah, AvP 2010 was highly underrated IMO. MP balance was an issue, but it always seems to be with AvP games.
 
AVP2

Playing as the praetorian

Even predators ran in fear from my wrath

Ah, I miss those days!
 
KazeoHin said:
Aliens CM looked good.
Click to expand...

But ultimately it was farmed to 4 different develop teams and 4 different companies and it showed. If Isolation can retain some real life production standards we should be in better shape.
 
Krenum said:
The newest AVP game is actually pretty good.
http://store.steampowered.com/app/10680/
I thought it was good as well. Not a great game but a good atmosphere and fun. It was just a bit too short though.

I won't hold my breath. They look like fake screenshots of no gameplay. I'm sure they'll just try to cash in on the name much like Aliens:CM did. Wasn't the Demo of Aliens:CM very much different than the real game?
 
I really hate how writers (or at least the people in charge of the writers) always feel like they MUST include direct tie ins to the main characters of the films in the "universe." Colonial Marines was a perfect example of how having the big names from the movies is not necessarily a good thing. Having Ripley's daughter makes no sense at all. Whatever they've come up with to somehow tie her into this game is bound to be really, really dumb.

FFS, just give us an original story set in the Alien universe, not some spinoff BS of the movies themselves.
 
Colonel Sanders said:
Having Ripley's daughter makes no sense at all.
This will be an original Story set in the Alien universe, timeline wise it will be closer to the first movie than any of the games have ever been. This game will focus on the events in Amanda's lifetime ( Before Ripley was recovered from the Lifepod in Aliens). Since we don't really know anything about it, then can make up whatever they want. Its what I love about Science Fiction.
 
Yeah, but what does Ripley's daughter have to do with the Xenos, Weyland-Yutani, etc? Whatever story they come up with is going to be really contrived. It'll feel forced, a plot device put in to relate the game to the movies. Ripley's daughter had zero to do with the Nostromo's mission (she was like 8 or whatever at the time) and was long dead at the time of Aliens.

I guess maybe they could have Amanda becoming a pilot with the Company when she's old enough, and then mounting some type of rescue mission to find out what happened to her mom... there's hope yet for the story, but I'm cautiously pessimistic. :p
 
Colonel Sanders said:
I guess maybe they could have Amanda becoming a pilot with the Company when she's old enough, and then mounting some type of rescue mission to find out what happened to her mom... there's hope yet for the story, but I'm cautiously pessimistic. :p
I think that would be my best guess of a story too, she went to find out what happened to her mother, got caught up with the Company's evil doings and maybe stole a ship and went looking for her or stowed herself on a Company ship headed in what she thought was the direction of her mothers whereabouts, possibly being lied to by the Company. Who knows, they can pretty much make up anything they want, and it IMO would be ok since the story was never previously told.
 
Krenum said:
This will be an original Story set in the Alien universe, timeline wise it will be closer to the first movie than any of the games have ever been. This game will focus on the events in Amanda's lifetime ( Before Ripley was recovered from the Lifepod in Aliens). Since we don't really know anything about it, then can make up whatever they want. Its what I love about Science Fiction.
Yes but the ENTIRE point of her character in the movies is the impact it has when Ripley learns (after she wakes) that hse missed out on her daughter living a long full life.

Her daughter wasn't meant to be some hard ass Xeno-fighting woman like RIpley, she was meant to have lived a normal life that Ripley learns about.


I mean , do you actually think WEyland wouldn't have just made up a bullshit story to feed to her about her mothers disappearance?

It makes no sense that she'd not only find her but also fight xeno's, takes away from her character and the entire point of her existing in the movies.
 
I think something involving Amanda would be interesting, but really, any story will feel contrived at this point, especially with piss-poor acting/production backing it up.
 
Stiler said:
Yes but the ENTIRE point of her character in the movies is the impact it has when Ripley learns (after she wakes) that hse missed out on her daughter living a long full life.

Her daughter wasn't meant to be some hard ass Xeno-fighting woman like RIpley, she was meant to have lived a normal life that Ripley learns about.


I mean , do you actually think WEyland wouldn't have just made up a bullshit story to feed to her about her mothers disappearance?

It makes no sense that she'd not only find her but also fight xeno's, takes away from her character and the entire point of her existing in the movies.
Stiler, I think you're just shooting in the dark. Lets wait until we have more information about the story before we start tearing it apart. As far as taking away from her character, there really isn't anything to take away, we know little of nothing about Amanda, which in a story sense is perfect, because it allows them to create a story.

I for one think this game will be good. You know that Creative Assembly is looking at the Aliens Colonial Marines fiasco. I would hope that they took notes.
 
The only good game featuring an Alien was AVP by Capcom for the arcade. They should do another one of those. Just this time update all the 2d sprites to higher resolution.
 
a good Alien game should be easy to make yet developers seem to constantly fuck it up...the alien design, environment, mythology are already there...why is it so hard to design a decent story which uses these assets?
 
Krenum said:
Stiler, I think you're just shooting in the dark. Lets wait until we have more information about the story before we start tearing it apart. As far as taking away from her character, there really isn't anything to take away, we know little of nothing about Amanda, which in a story sense is perfect, because it allows them to create a story.

I for one think this game will be good. You know that Creative Assembly is looking at the Aliens Colonial Marines fiasco. I would hope that they took notes.
I'm not tearing it apart, I am just saying that taking a character like Ripley's daughter which is meant to have lived a normal long life (she did of cancer, had a husband, etc) and to turn her into a "ripley jr who goes off and fights the xenomorphs" takes away the point of her character.

Remember in the movie when Ripley makes it back it isn't like they knew a lot about the xenomoprhs or even BELIEVED her, let alone does it make sense her daughter would somehow have went off on our own and found them and fought against them?

There' sjust a lot of things that this storyline would have to go against for it to make any canonical sense of Alien/Aliens.
 
Stiler said:
Remember in the movie when Ripley makes it back it isn't like they knew a lot about the xenomoprhs or even BELIEVED her, let alone does it make sense her daughter would somehow have went off on our own and found them and fought against them?
Remember that she was talking to the Company and Burke. Of course they didn't "believe" her. And of course they knew about the Xeno's, Remember when Dallas and Ripley talk to Mother in the first movie? The Company knew what they were. The Company sent them to the Derelict & used her and the rest of the Nostromo to try to obtain them(it).

As far as Amanda going off on her own to find the Xeno's, maybe she doesn't have to. We know nothing of the storyline so far. I will admit they have to be very careful into not creating a story that will dismiss the events of Alien 3, i.e , finding a Queen ( in Ripley) and having the chance of producing Xeno's.
 
LeninGHOLA said:
AvP for the Jaguar was pretty good for the time.
Indeed it was. AVP2 was fucking awesome. The first one wasn't horrible either. The modern Aliens Vs. Predator I thought was overall pretty good. It wasn't as good as AVP2 was, but it was definitely underrated.
 
AVP2 was indeed a good game.

I for one would love to see an Alien game that was not so combat orientated. I personally welcome the refreshing idea of having only one Alien, makes it more terrifying much like the first film.

Put an emphasis on building suspense through exploration and investigation rather than blasting everything in sight. Its horror film 101; the longer you keep the monster hidden from the audience the more terrifying it is when revealed.
 
Stiler said:
Remember in the movie when Ripley makes it back it isn't like they knew a lot about the xenomoprhs or even BELIEVED her, let alone does it make sense her daughter would somehow have went off on our own and found them and fought against them?

There' sjust a lot of things that this storyline would have to go against for it to make any canonical sense of Alien/Aliens.
Maybe they knew about the aliens and they lied about Amanda's true involvement to spare her some grief? I dunno, but that might be kinda interesting...
 
Youn said:
Maybe they knew about the aliens and they lied about Amanda's true involvement to spare her some grief? I dunno, but that might be kinda interesting...
Exactly, why would the Company tell Ripley about Amanda's real life and possible Xenomorph contact. Telling her would undermine their goals. After all , they needed Burke to convince her to go along with the suicide mission in Aliens to cover their tracks. She knew about the Companies plans for the Xenomorphs.
 
Youn said:
Maybe they knew about the aliens and they lied about Amanda's true involvement to spare her some grief? I dunno, but that might be kinda interesting...
This is what i was thinking. They most likely told Ripley what they wanted her to hear instead of the truth.
 
infin@ said:
AVP2 was indeed a good game.

I for one would love to see an Alien game that was not so combat orientated. I personally welcome the refreshing idea of having only one Alien, makes it more terrifying much like the first film.

Put an emphasis on building suspense through exploration and investigation rather than blasting everything in sight. Its horror film 101; the longer you keep the monster hidden from the audience the more terrifying it is when revealed.
I think part of the problem with the "ideas" behind AVP games is they try to do too much. Predator is an amazing IP to make a stealth game with. Alien would make a great survival horror setting. Aliens obviously leans towards a straight action FPS. Instead of doing just one thing and doing it well the games try to be a jack of all trades and don't doing anything all that well. They try to stand on fans of the IP with a bit of graphical wizardry thrown in and it just falls short.

Capcom made the best one. The thing is they just took a solid brawler, pumped it up on roids, and then fit it to the aesthetics of the utterly over the top extended universe comics.
 
The problem is that this idea is so obviously non-canon that it can't be taken seriously.

"Hay, guyz, how about Hicks having a lost brother in the Air Force and, and..."

"STFU."
 
acerbic said:
I think part of the problem with the "ideas" behind AVP games is they try to do too much. Predator is an amazing IP to make a stealth game with. Alien would make a great survival horror setting. Aliens obviously leans towards a straight action FPS. Instead of doing just one thing and doing it well the games try to be a jack of all trades and don't doing anything all that well. They try to stand on fans of the IP with a bit of graphical wizardry thrown in and it just falls short.

Capcom made the best one. The thing is they just took a solid brawler, pumped it up on roids, and then fit it to the aesthetics of the utterly over the top extended universe comics.
Agreed.

Curse my unflinching bias to all things Alien!
 
infin@ said:
AVP2 was indeed a good game.

I for one would love to see an Alien game that was not so combat orientated. I personally welcome the refreshing idea of having only one Alien, makes it more terrifying much like the first film.

Put an emphasis on building suspense through exploration and investigation rather than blasting everything in sight. Its horror film 101; the longer you keep the monster hidden from the audience the more terrifying it is when revealed.
Unfortunately that sort of thing doesn't necessarily translate well to games. A game that's purely based on exploration with a minimal amount of combat isn't likely to be all that much fun.
 
Dan_D said:
Unfortunately that sort of thing doesn't necessarily translate well to games. A game that's purely based on exploration with a minimal amount of combat isn't likely to be all that much fun.
Dude, Amnesia and Outlast are two recent games where you don't really fight anything at all. Amensia in particular is amazingly good and vastly superior to much of the generic AAA FPS crap of late. The survival horror genre is full of games where combat was either kept minimal, or your ability to actually kill the baddies was utterly crippled.

This is something that has a track record of working pretty well.
 
acerbic said:
Dude, Amnesia and Outlast are two recent games where you don't really fight anything at all. Amensia in particular is amazingly good and vastly superior to much of the generic AAA FPS crap of late. The survival horror genre is full of games where combat was either kept minimal, or your ability to actually kill the baddies was utterly crippled.

This is something that has a track record of working pretty well.
Amnesia the Dark Descent should have been titled "Run away like a little bitch and cower in fear of something you can't see." Sorry, but that sort of thing isn't entertaining to me.
 
