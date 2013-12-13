Alien: Isolation... Is a GOOD Alien game possible? (leaked screens)

Stiler said: Remember in the movie when Ripley makes it back it isn't like they knew a lot about the xenomoprhs or even BELIEVED her, let alone does it make sense her daughter would somehow have went off on our own and found them and fought against them? Click to expand...

Remember that she was talking to the Company and Burke. Of course they didn't "believe" her. And of course they knew about the Xeno's, Remember when Dallas and Ripley talk to Mother in the first movie? The Company knew what they were. The Company sent them to the Derelict & used her and the rest of the Nostromo to try to obtain them(it).As far as Amanda going off on her own to find the Xeno's, maybe she doesn't have to. We know nothing of the storyline so far. I will admit they have to be very careful into not creating a story that will dismiss the events of Alien 3, i.e , finding a Queen ( in Ripley) and having the chance of producing Xeno's.