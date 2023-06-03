Alibaba's T-Head joins global initiative to develop RISC-V software ecosystem, along with Intel, Qualcomm and Nvidia

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
9,715
The news just keeps rolling in for RISC-V this morning with major and I mean major players bolstering the ecosystem now

“T-Head, the chip unit of Alibaba Group Holding, has joined a global initiative to develop a software ecosystem and accelerate commercialisation for RISC-V, as the open-source chip design architecture is increasingly seen as a potential alternative for proprietary Arm and x86 architectures.”

1685824883975.jpeg

“Alibaba is doubling down on its efforts in RISC-V chips through T-Head, as China bets on the open-source architecture to achieve greater self-sufficiency in semiconductors amid US sanctions.

Some of China's major tech companies - including Alibaba, Tencent Holdings, Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp - are members of RISC-V International.

T-Head has introduced eight RISC-V processors since its establishment, and four of them - based on its self-developed XuanTie IP - have been made open-source.”

Source: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/alibabas-t-head-joins-global-093000563.html
 
