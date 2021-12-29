Alexa is evil (If you didn't already know, now you know)

Amazon said they have since resolved the fault.

"Customer trust is at the center of everything we do and Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant, and helpful information to customers," a spokesperson for Amazon told CNN in a statement.

"As soon as we became aware of this error, we quickly fixed it, and will continue to advance our systems to help prevent similar responses in the future," the statement said.

The trend, known as the penny challenge, emerged on social media platforms such as TikTok in 2020.