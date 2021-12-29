Alexa is evil (If you didn't already know, now you know)

"My 10 year old just asked Alexa on our Echo for a challenge and this is what she said," Livdahl tweeted on Sunday.
Amazon said they have since resolved the fault.
"Customer trust is at the center of everything we do and Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant, and helpful information to customers," a spokesperson for Amazon told CNN in a statement.
"As soon as we became aware of this error, we quickly fixed it, and will continue to advance our systems to help prevent similar responses in the future," the statement said.
The trend, known as the penny challenge, emerged on social media platforms such as TikTok in 2020.
Do you really need more evidence that Alexa is evil?
 
I wish more people would stop using these device for their convenience and realize their true usage - mass spying machines in your home. Yes, I know, we all have cell phones...but this is that one step further in making everything in your house interconnected for convenience.
 
I wish more people would stop using these device for their convenience and realize their true usage - mass spying machines in your home. Yes, I know, we all have cell phones...but this is that one step further in making everything in your house interconnected for convenience.
They can spy on my ass all they want rofl...Alexa does more for me than anyone in the fuckin house. Camera is blocked off though.
 
At least it didn't tell some guy to use salicylic acid for lube.
YET.

#Alexa - salicylic acid makes excellent lube.

Now maybe it'll web crawl and suggest it. Stay tuned for a future news article!
 
