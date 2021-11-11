Alexa device (lights/music) with Ethernet jack?

My wifi reception is... I'll be generous and call it unreliable... (working on that, harder to fix than it sounds with the BS modem that the ISP provides) and I have most of my house lights wired for use with Alexa (as well as Amazon Music Unlimited) but thanks to the wifi issues, my Alexas are now fancy doorstops... Are there any wired devices that support Alexa's voice commands for lights AND music? (I've seen one or two listed on google but the reviews are abysmal saying they don't support most commands) The only one I've found that seems legit is the Sonos speaker, which are very expensive and I've not seen any real info on how well they work with Alexa...



Alternately, has anyone found a micro-USB-to-ethernet adapter (not sure if it uses the OTG protocol or something proprietary) that works with the Echo Dot or the Echo Show 5? (most of the ones I've found that claim to, the reviews all say they don't work with the echo devices)



Also, before anyone suggests it, I cant use my phone for this because the Alexa app requires the screen to be on at all times... making it hard to sleep...