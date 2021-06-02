Alder Lake should be worried: AMD teases 3D V-cache on Ryzen 9 5900X, 192 MB 2 TB/s L3 cache

Holy L3 Cache Batman!"AMD surprised everyone during its Computex 2021 keynote today by demonstrating the first 3D stacked vertical cache called 3D V-cache. AMD showed a 192 MB 3D V-cache (64 MB per CCD) implemented successfully on the Ryzen 9 5900X. The 3D V-cache brings several improvements over conventional 2D and microbump 3D packaging and was demonstrated to yield up to 15% performance gains in today's games with the current 7 nm Zen 3 architecture"._________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________That's unreal. That's like a generational leap in CPU performance on existing hardware! This is starting to feel like the Golden Era of AMD back in the early 2000's.Upgrade? Yes Please!