Alder Lake should be worried: AMD teases 3D V-cache on Ryzen 9 5900X, 192 MB 2 TB/s L3 cache

Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
17,851
Holy L3 Cache Batman!

https://www.notebookcheck.net/Alder...-Possible-Zen-3-Warhol-incoming.541944.0.html

"AMD surprised everyone during its Computex 2021 keynote today by demonstrating the first 3D stacked vertical cache called 3D V-cache. AMD showed a 192 MB 3D V-cache (64 MB per CCD) implemented successfully on the Ryzen 9 5900X. The 3D V-cache brings several improvements over conventional 2D and microbump 3D packaging and was demonstrated to yield up to 15% performance gains in today's games with the current 7 nm Zen 3 architecture".
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

That's unreal. That's like a generational leap in CPU performance on existing hardware! This is starting to feel like the Golden Era of AMD back in the early 2000's.

Upgrade? Yes Please!
 
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 11, 2001
Messages
10,149
The fact that they demonstrated this on a 5900X does give me some hope that maybe there will be another round of chips for AM4 either before, or in addition to, their upcoming AM5 chips.
 
C

chameleoneel

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 15, 2005
Messages
4,239
GotNoRice said:
The fact that they demonstrated this on a 5900X does give me some hope that maybe there will be another round of chips for AM4 either before, or in addition to, their upcoming AM5 chips.
Click to expand...
AMD confirmed there will be Zen 3 parts with the new V-Cache.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top