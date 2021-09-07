Alan Wake Remastered (Fall 2021)

Remedy Entertainment’s 2010 cult classic Alan Wake is getting a remastered version for multiple platforms...Epic Games’ publishing arm will release Alan Wake Remastered across PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series S/X, and the Epic Games Store on PCEpic says the remaster will feature “all-new rendered 4K visuals”, commentary from writer and creative director Sam Lake, and the expansions The Signal and The Writer...pulp horror-influenced spinoff Alan Wake’s American Nightmare doesn’t appear to be included...Epic says it’ll be available this Fall...