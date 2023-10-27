Alan Wake 2 Requires Mesh Shaders, Excluding Most Older GPUs

Alan Wake 2 Requires Mesh Shaders, Excluding Most Older GPUs

If you cast your eyes above at the official Alan Wake 2 PC requirements table, you will quickly see the minimum spec GPU for playing this game is the GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6600. Packing such a GPU — along with an appropriate CPU, 16GB RAM, and 90GB of SSD space — you should be able to enjoy the new game in 1080p and 30fps glory.

Even then, the it looks like the game will automatically turn on DLSS or FSR2 Quality mode upscaling. Whether the upscalers are truly necessary for playable performance isn't clear just yet. Opt for a higher resolution, or try and use ray tracing or path tracing, and the specs soon ramp up to higher-tier GPUs and CPUs. The upscaling options also get a bump to Balanced and Performance modes, though again that may not be strictly necessary.
 
This has been talked about in some of the AW2 threads already. However it is also debunked. The game does run on 10 series GPU's and older AMD GPU's as well as shown here by Daniel Owen:


View: https://youtu.be/kMHxkrABRNs?feature=shared

However, performance penalty seems to be high. However that could also just be owing to much older GPU's used there in general.

And the followup with AMD GPUs:


View: https://youtu.be/C-pDiAuw0zc?feature=shared
Not really this graph seems odd.
1698379274909.png
 
UnknownSouljer said:
I mean you see it getting sub 20 fps on all lows on a 1070, a you don’t see it at all on anything older than an RX 6000.

and the developers said they gave up on the non mesh shader cards because they ran terribly, so they stopped trying to make it work as it was a waste of resources.
 
Lakados said:
I mean you see it getting sub 20 fps on all lows on a 1070, a you don’t see it at all on anything older than an RX 6000.

and the developers said they gave up on the non mesh shader cards because they ran terribly, so they stopped trying to make it work as it was a waste of resources.
Sure, but that is, as Daniel Owen notes, a huge portion (perhaps majority) of the market. There are a lot of RX580's, and 1060's out in the wild still. The 1660 has Mesh Shaders. But that isn't exactly a highly performing card here either.
 
I like how in the vod he changes from LOW to HIGH and the FPS stays the same? like wut.
 
UnknownSouljer said:
Sure, but that is, as Daniel Owen notes, a huge portion (perhaps majority) of the market. There are a lot of RX580's, and 1060's out in the wild still. The 1660 has Mesh Shaders. But that isn't exactly a highly performing card here either.
Like 20% are using sub 2060 class hardware? But they were bound to be cut at some point. Mesh Shaders are one of the big features of DX12U, it was bound to take over at some point. The real question is what are AMD and Nvidia going to put on the market to take the 1660 Supers market position? Nvidia only recently cut production of the 3060TI and 4000 series price drops are coming.

Also consider many of those sub 2060 class cards are also paired with CPUs far to anemic for this game as well.
 
Is this the same as the below thread by Lakados

Lakados said:
https://tech4gamers.com/alan-wake-2-no-support-old-gpus/
TLDR;
Alan Wake 2 requires Mesh Shader support, something the GTX10 series and RX5000 series do not have.
This makes Alan Wake 2 the first game to fully use the DX12 Ultimate API.
The GTX16 series cards do support Mesh Shaders.
