Alan Wake 2 Requires Mesh Shaders, Excluding Most Older GPUs

Alan Wake 2 Requires Mesh Shaders, Excluding Most Older GPUsIf you cast your eyes above at the official Alan Wake 2 PC requirements table, you will quickly see the minimum spec GPU for playing this game is the GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6600. Packing such a GPU — along with an appropriate CPU, 16GB RAM, and 90GB of SSD space — you should be able to enjoy the new game in 1080p and 30fps glory.
Even then, the it looks like the game will automatically turn on DLSS or FSR2 Quality mode upscaling. Whether the upscalers are truly necessary for playable performance isn't clear just yet. Opt for a higher resolution, or try and use ray tracing or path tracing, and the specs soon ramp up to higher-tier GPUs and CPUs. The upscaling options also get a bump to Balanced and Performance modes, though again that may not be strictly necessary.