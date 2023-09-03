Akko ACR Pro 75

DWolvin
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Nov 13, 2002
- Messages
- 3,358
Hey all, I've been using a cheap Tekware Phantom TKL with modified Boba UT4s for years, but got the upgrade bug. Akko sold me this with their crystal linear switches, 5 pin hotswap, south facing LEDs, and a ton of spare parts. So far the switches have so much lighter springs that I keep hitting random keys while typing (my fault, I type like a gorilla), but are so surprisingly smooth that I'm a little blown away. d All in all, really nice and reasonable (Especially if you get it on sale below $70!) keyboard.
Forgot to add a pic of the keycaps that came with it, they are really nice but I'm kinda hooked on puddings right now. Worth noting that the Akko caps came with the full (190) set, and spare stabs, switch and cap pullers, and a nice coiled USB C cable.
Forgot to add a pic of the keycaps that came with it, they are really nice but I'm kinda hooked on puddings right now. Worth noting that the Akko caps came with the full (190) set, and spare stabs, switch and cap pullers, and a nice coiled USB C cable.