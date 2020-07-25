AKG 702 Pro, Sennheiser GSX 1000 Pro Gaming Amp and BLU 9 Pro phone FT

Upgraded my speaker stereo to a point that I don't use these anymore. Oh and I moved to a basement room that I will not piss my wife off with loud sounds in too. So no need for headphones.Bought both Feb 5 2020 on Amazon. So still under warranty. In great shape. This combo has a weird ability to project a sound stage beyond the cups of the headphones at times. Pretty huge sound stage.BLU 9 Pro 128GB model too. About 3 months old. No issues. Clean and works with AT&T and T-Mobile.Trade for speaker audio gear or a nvidia gpu faster than my 980 TI. I can throw in some $$ if needed.The headphone/amp combo is going for about $440 new atm.The phone is about $200 new.Heat is 132-0.