Air-cooling principles - several questions from a novice builder

Dear community,
I'm thinking of my first build these days, and will highly appreciate if you find a minute to comment on the following:
- Does the cooling (be it air or AIO) work non-stop since the PC is switched on, but the intensity of fans/pump (and noise level, respectively) changes with the workload (e.g. office apps vs. games)?
- To decrease noise level (be it air or AIO) does it make sense to go for a low FPI (fins per inch) radiator (<8 FPI) specifically designed for low speed fans?
- Is it right, that increasing the size of intake/outtake case fans won't slow down RPM of the CPU heatsink fan? So if I want to decrease CPU fan's noise level I should replace it with a bigger one (which has higher TDP and thus - lower RPM)?