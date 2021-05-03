Air-cooling principles - several questions from a novice builder

Coolio said:



I'm thinking of my first build these days, and will highly appreciate if you find a minute to comment on the following:



Does the cooling (be it air or AIO) work non-stop since the PC is switched on, but the intensity of fans/pump (and noise level, respectively) changes with the workload (e.g. office apps vs. games)? To decrease noise level (be it air or AIO) does it make sense to go for a low FPI (fins per inch) radiator (<8 FPI) specifically designed for low speed fans? Is it right, that increasing the size of intake/outtake case fans won't slow down RPM of the CPU heatsink fan? So if I want to decrease CPU fan's noise level I should replace it with a bigger one (which has higher TDP and thus - lower RPM)? Thank you guys! Dear community,I'm thinking of my first build these days, and will highly appreciate if you find a minute to comment on the following:Thank you guys! Click to expand...

1 yes, on most motherboards or in software the CPU fan speeds will be temperature dependant.2 yes. Higher fpi radiators have the potential to cool more due to more surface area to disapate the heat. However it requires a fan that has more static pressure to overcome the resistance of the fins, which are generally louder, coupled with more "wooshing" of the air through the fins.3 ambient temperature is a low as you can possibly go in conventional cooling. But that is the ambient temperature around the cpu cooler/radiator. If it's 90f inside the case, 90f is as cool as that cpu is going to get, and, due to more advanced things, will cause the cpu to get even hotter. Cooler you get the case, the less work the cpu cooler will need to do, and the cooler theoretical temps achievable. I go with large, high airflow fans for case fans in the attempt to keep case ambient close to room ambient, while remaining quiet