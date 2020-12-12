Air cooled RTX 3080 or evga Hybrid RTX 2080 ti..trying to make up my mind

So, I have been using Hybrid cards for a long time so I was set on getting a 3080 Hybrid.

Unfortunately, I realized that all of them come with 240mm radiators now which won't work in my setup.

So, I can either get a regular 3080 like the MSI (which I got an order for on Amazon) or Asus. OR I could go with last-gen losing performance and get a 2080 ti Hybrid. I mostly do VR gaming and while I have a 4K monitor, it is an editing monitor and not as smooth of course as my LG 144Hz 1440p monitor.

I do like to crank the Quest 2 resolution rendering for better IQ which it seems the 3080 will do better than 2080 ti.



Has anyone seen any tests showing how much cooler your CPU runs with a regular air-cooled card vs a Hybrid? I understand the variables of case airflow too but at least to get an idea. I would like to keep my 5950x as cool as possible but maybe the difference between air and hydro is not so big as to make a real-world impact?



Any feedback is appreciated.