AIO Options for 5 3600 in an mATX/ITX case?

My case only allows for 150mm tall tower,so air options are limited. I have a Noctua L12S installed currently - have not fired my new rig up yet - but it's not optimal because you have to remove the sink to remove the ram, and it covers up almost the entire MB, and the RAM (bye bye RGB RAM). After I replace the Noctua brown fan, I'll easily have $70.00 in this not optimal cooler. There jsut aren't many air options for this case.I can get the Corsair (It's a corsair case too) H60 for $70.00. Are they any good quality wise? I don't want to be playing a game and then. . . .NIAGRA FALLS!I've never done any liquid cooling, so there is that stress.Any suggestions?Noctua L12S covering almost my entire ITX board and ALL RAM - lol.