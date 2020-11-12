(aio noob) installing Corsair H100i RGB PLATINUM SE on 5900x. Is preapplied paste decent?

Hi,

I have several old AC MX-4 and Noctua NT-H1 laying around. Is it worth to cleaning preapplied paste and aio and use MX-4 or NT-H1 on CPU?

Also what is shelf life for thermal paste? I know MX-4 has 8yrs durability (but I think this is when in use, not shelf life). I checked and both are in good working condition.

Any help would be much appreciated.
 
