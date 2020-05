Asetek, creator of cpu AIO liquid cooling, has come up with a "radiator card" that slots into a pcie slot underneath the video card. I think it is a good idea considering that SLI being dead has left a gaping hole in that spot for years. I predict a series of "custom loop wcooling is dead" youtube videos in the near future. Here is the link: https://www.techpowerup.com/267141/...rd-industrys-first-slot-in-pcie-radiator-card