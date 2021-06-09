AIO CPU and GPU - need a little help on placement, fans etc please

Setting up a system for a friend of mine and here is what we have.

Arctic Freezer II 240 for Ryzen 9
EVGA FTW3 3080 Hybrid

Both recommend installs of the rad on the top but naturally that is not possible so one needs to go in front and one up top.

My question is does it matter which one?

In addition should the fans on BOTH units be set to exhaust and have no intake fans (well there will be room for one intake fan on the front the case since both of these are 240mm sized and not 360mm sized)

I guess I am just not clear on the right way to do it - first timer
 
I would try the GPU on top as it will generate more heat so it's best to get it out of the case right away.
you could always try both configurations and see which one keeps the temps lower.

Radiator on top will be exhaust with the fans mounted to the bottom of the rad pushing through.
The front will be intake with the fans mounted to the front also pushing through.
If you have space, you could do push/pull on either or both rads as well.

one of my systems only has space in the front for a 240 so I have push pull on that one.
Zepher said:
I would try the GPU on top as it will generate more heat so it's best to get it out of the case right away.
you could always try both configurations and see which one keeps the temps lower.

Radiator on top will be exhaust with the fans mounted to the bottom of the rad pushing through.
The front will be intake with the fans mounted to the front also pushing through.
If you have space, you could do push/pull on either or both rads as well.
Ok thanks.

GPU one makes sense ie up top exhaust out.

I guess I don't understand why you would make the CPU AIO intake and not exhaust too. Wouldn't the CPU AIO be dumping hot air back into the case that or am I just being dumb how it all works

Just trying to do this right is all
 
GCS said:
Ok thanks.

GPU one makes sense ie up top exhaust out.

I guess I don't understand why you would make the CPU AIO intake and not exhaust too. Wouldn't the CPU AIO be dumping hot air back into the case that or am I just being dumb how it all works

Just trying to do this right is all
Ya, it will be bringing hot air in but it's getting cool air from the outside.
If you have both set for exhaust, you will have negative pressure in the case.
If you have fan intakes on the bottom, you could use those for intake and then do exhaust on the GPU and CPU rads.

On my other system, I installed the hybrid cooler and put it on the front as my CPU rad is 280 and only goes at the top.
unfortunately my GPU failed during the cooler install so I never got to test the temps or performance of the system.
Zepher said:
Ya, it will be bringing hot air in but it's getting cool air from the outside.
If you have both set for exhaust, you will have negative pressure in the case.
If you have fan intakes on the bottom, you could use those for intake and then do exhaust on the GPU and CPU rads.

On my other system, I installed the hybrid cooler and put it on the front as my CPU rad is 280 and only goes at the top.
unfortunately my GPU failed during the cooler install so I never got to test the temps or performance of the system.
Its a Lian Li Lancool II so yeah it has 120mm fan mounts on the bottom and 1 120mm fan mount on the back behind the CPU that could be used for whatever.

Bottom ones have the PSU underneath so not sure how much fresh air they provide of course.

I thought the pump was supposed to be below the rad? Speaking about the Hybrid install since your tubes go down to the bottom of the case, am I wrong on that?
 
GCS said:
Its a Lian Li Lancool II so yeah it has 120mm fan mounts on the bottom and 1 120mm fan mount on the back behind the CPU that could be used for whatever.

Bottom ones have the PSU underneath so not sure how much fresh air they provide of course.

I thought the pump was supposed to be below the rad? Speaking about the Hybrid install since your tubes go down to the bottom of the case, am I wrong on that?
you just want to have the highest point of the radiator higher than the pump.
 
