AIO CPU and GPU - need a little help on placement, fans etc please

Setting up a system for a friend of mine and here is what we have.



Arctic Freezer II 240 for Ryzen 9

EVGA FTW3 3080 Hybrid



Both recommend installs of the rad on the top but naturally that is not possible so one needs to go in front and one up top.



My question is does it matter which one?



In addition should the fans on BOTH units be set to exhaust and have no intake fans (well there will be room for one intake fan on the front the case since both of these are 240mm sized and not 360mm sized)



I guess I am just not clear on the right way to do it - first timer