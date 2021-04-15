AIO Cooler PWM Connections?

Not sure what I'm doing wrong here, but I bought a GPU with an AIO already installed and it has the male end of the PWM cable coming out of the GPU for the pump I assume. The radiator fan has a female end that I can plug directly into my motherboard (either the pump or one of the sys_fan headers) but I'm not sure how to plug this male end in to get the radiator working. Do I need to get a female to female extender? The cable only has two leads, positive and ground I assume, and when it's plugged in (I ghetto rigged it for now) the internal GPU fan will start to spin, but I'm guessing it also powers the radiator?



The cards loads up and is recognized so it seems like it's working, I'm just not sure if I connected everything right.