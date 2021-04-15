AIO Cooler PWM Connections?

Andrew_Carr

Not sure what I'm doing wrong here, but I bought a GPU with an AIO already installed and it has the male end of the PWM cable coming out of the GPU for the pump I assume. The radiator fan has a female end that I can plug directly into my motherboard (either the pump or one of the sys_fan headers) but I'm not sure how to plug this male end in to get the radiator working. Do I need to get a female to female extender? The cable only has two leads, positive and ground I assume, and when it's plugged in (I ghetto rigged it for now) the internal GPU fan will start to spin, but I'm guessing it also powers the radiator?

The cards loads up and is recognized so it seems like it's working, I'm just not sure if I connected everything right.
 

pendragon1

Andrew_Carr said:
Not sure what I'm doing wrong here, but I bought a GPU with an AIO already installed and it has the male end of the PWM cable coming out of the GPU for the pump I assume. The radiator fan has a female end that I can plug directly into my motherboard (either the pump or one of the sys_fan headers) but I'm not sure how to plug this male end in to get the radiator working. Do I need to get a female to female extender? The cable only has two leads, positive and ground I assume, and when it's plugged in (I ghetto rigged it for now) the internal GPU fan will start to spin, but I'm guessing it also powers the radiator?

The cards loads up and is recognized so it seems like it's working, I'm just not sure if I connected everything right.
the two pin is for pump, 12v full speed only needs 2 wires. give it power, connect the fan to the mobo and your gtg. squirrel fan is prob powered off the gpu pcb(maybe passes through pump).
ps thats not pwn its just 3pin dc.
also, what "male end"?
 
Andrew_Carr

pendragon1 said:
the two pin is for pump, 12v full speed only needs 2 wires. give it power, connect the fan to the mobo and your gtg. squirrel fan is prob powered off the gpu pcb.
ps thats not pwn its just 3pin dc.
Thanks! Yeah, bad example picture, the one on my GPU is only a 2 pin. Just not sure what to plug it into so I have it plugged into a fan extender cable right now that's plugged into a molex cable.
 
pendragon1

Andrew_Carr said:
Thanks! Yeah, bad example picture, the one on my GPU is only a 2 pin. Just not sure what to plug it into so I have it plugged into a fan extender cable right now that's plugged into a molex cable.
if it works and your cool with it, use it, its fine like that.
ps: i edit my first post while you were replying....
 
pendragon1

Andrew_Carr said:
Ah, male end is the one with the wires sticking out that you plug into the female end that has the holes.
i know what it is, i dont see it in you pics though... regardless, if you have it running and are ok with it, use it. one thing though, the fan is going to be reacting to the cpu/case temp so you might need software to control it based on the gpus temp. maybe something like speedfan.
edit: with the gpus ive put aios on, ive always wired the rad fan into the cards fan header so it controls speed. thats how my current setup is, fan to gpu header and pump is powered off molex with an adapter.
 
