AIDA 64 failure. Should I be worried?

Feb 6, 2013
So I have an Asrock x570 Taichi with a 3700x and Gskill Trident z Neo that was advertised for AMD x570 boards. When I leave the ram at stock 2133 I can run AIDA64 stress test all day long. When I enable xmp profile I get a hardware failure message. When I enable xmp profile and set infinity fabric to 1800 I also get the hardware failure message when running the stability test. In either instance I do not have any system instability that I can see. I can play games for hours, the system runs all day without crashing. Should I be concerned? Is this a known issue with AIDA64?
 
Sep 5, 2001
XMP profile put RAM at 1.35v? .. what happens when you manually set memory to 3600mhz? GDM on or off? What BIOS version are you running on that Taichi?
 
