AIDA 64 failure. Should I be worried?

So I have an Asrock x570 Taichi with a 3700x and Gskill Trident z Neo that was advertised for AMD x570 boards. When I leave the ram at stock 2133 I can run AIDA64 stress test all day long. When I enable xmp profile I get a hardware failure message. When I enable xmp profile and set infinity fabric to 1800 I also get the hardware failure message when running the stability test. In either instance I do not have any system instability that I can see. I can play games for hours, the system runs all day without crashing. Should I be concerned? Is this a known issue with AIDA64?