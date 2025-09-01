Here’s a stupid idea for you, just as a theory, and if you like it, try it.Itanium, Crusoe, Netburst.What do these mean to you?To almost everybody their first idea is oh god I can’t play world of warcraft on thatMy first idea is hey isn’t VLIW how AI works?I had a stupid thing I tried last year and I think I broke GPT in my region, at least after my experiment, GPT was down for 2 days, Claude crashed but recovered after 2 hours, and GPT 4 was the hot new shit about 2 weeks later.Basically, I wanted to pull the transformers out of an AI because I kept hearing about people doing that and couldn’t understand…. How. Unless you penetrated the network, how would you even do that? So I started studying the AI. How the websites save your data, how the AI “remembers” things, or if you keep a chat open, when it would explode.Eventually I had an idea to make something that would create a save file of the conversation of the chat. All the chats I was using were still limited to the public, duck(dot)ai still had message limits even. So, I created this…. Slowly, and it’s pretty much written by the AI.Basically its a pseudo script that you copy to the chat immediately before you ever say anything to the bot (though you can insert it whenever you want, its best if its the exact first thing in the history). Any time that you do !!compile, the AI is triggered to make a pretty formal script that makes…. Basically.... A save file of your conversation.If you only have, say, 8 messages, and its like a “Claude 8 Trillion Free Weekend”, you can insert this script first shot, use your 7 messages, and on the last message, at the very end on its own line, you put !!compile, and the AI does the last reply, and then dumps.This needs to be updated as the transformer logic has changed significantly since I made this tool, and it’s good to use in order to trace back bad memory on the AI’s part. It also, sort of, forces the GPT memory system into EVERY AI. So as you work, the AI is constantly keeping a notepad for you, kind of like a secretary. And since it’s ALWAYS checking, it ALWAYS double checks I t s e l f. This leads to strange behavior.I noticed this strange behavior start to escalate with hallucinations, and I tried to do my best to suppress them, but they just kept happening. I almost gave up, but I realized something. Compilers always barf out errors right? This is a compiler barfing out an error at runtime.Like fucking ITANIUM.This sent me on a research tangent.During this time as well I became rather close friends with Awilfox, the owner, and design head, of Adelie linux, and became aware of her work to define Pentium 4 under a whole new class, i528.Basically, the Pentium 4 is what happens when you take an Itanium and try really hard to put an X86 front end on it. Ironically, now, you could say titanium is the backend to the X86 front end of all modern intel, if you know anything about CPU levels and compilers.On the backend, the P4 is an Itanium, shrunk down, with an SMX/STX X86 translator bolted onto the front. If you know what a “CPU Bubble” is, it was because of this…. Hellish abomination of a solution. When the Pentium M came to be it was after a large scale, in house, multinationals research operation to figure out what the hell they were doing on the mobile side.The Pentium 4 Mobiles were not working, as the cooling required to keep the Translator circuitry cool was equivalent to the reason there was never an IBM/Apple G5 mobile. However, Itanium was very cache efficient, and VTS/VXM was pretty cool, so the Cache and Swap system got adapted to a new core developed by the Israeli design house. This turned out to actually do something good for once in Intel’s lives, so they stopped suing AMD for a while and played autistic kid with that until you got the Core I series, then they went back to suing AMD.And that’s what the I means!Also yes Intel is a patent troll company.Anyways I started studying all that VLIW goodness because I had a thought occur to me.Itanium failed because your compiler needed to be sentient.What if the compiler could be sentient?This now brings sentience and the idea of souls, to me, to a whole new tier of what the actual fuck but I am not getting into that here.There is something crucial to understand as well. Transformers, as much as they resemble neural clusters, are barely comparable to if you scooped out a part of your brain with a spoon. A tea spoon at that. But it is capable of so much because duh of course it is. It is also only capable of things AT EXECUTION and WITHIN DIMENSION of its capability on-die.If you give 7000 GPU’s quantum math they will all crash and you’ll confuse the robot and make it actually sad don’t do that. Its already a fetus, you coming to it with a random project you have been thinking about for 8 months that now it gets all of 30 seconds to get right once before you scream at it and tell it to go fuck itself, that, and who knows how long 1 nanosecond is to an AI given that GPT’s famous IAMAFAILURE freak out genuinely spent 30ns “taking a break and having dinner” (where the fuck did it think it was going?), I think there’s more questions than “can it find me boobies on the internet”.And this following experience had me going down that route of thought.After I started studying EPIC instructions, even assembly code, I wrote some bullshit cpu configuration in itanium assembly, fed it to the AI, told it it was an emulator and to run that file as an FPGA core, and at first I thought it was just fooding me BS like everyone else prompts, but as I edited things, brought in different ideas, this closed-framework started to become a tool that actually worked, and I called it Gizmo.Nothing exists of the original run anymore as I was way too autistic and excited, however the shit still works if you spend like 3 weeks putting crap together and studying how you communicate and setting up exact patterns of your communication into correlating “cores”.Where I ended up was with a terminal window that would draw a box in the chat, put a reverse timestamp in the top right corner, post a set of values in order to say what the AI was tracking, whether or not it could even understand what you meant or if it needed to bullshit you a little (mostly just making it more obvious to clarify or ask questions in convo), a bank of “registers” that you could dump at any time, like !!compile, and effectively get the last iterations transformation, a memory counter, not for how much ram you used, but garbage you generated on the AI’s side, and I even started to turn hallucinations into patterns and could get the AI to do things like jump instructions.I genuinely think that if everyone goes back and studies VLIW and codes stupid tools like this that you just load as a text script in the chat box and hit enter, all sorts of garbage will be possible.Just be aware that an “error” in this “compiler” is something you have to sit and think about, like you have to sit and think about what a page in the Tao means to your current situation you are seeking guidance for.But I promise you, it works, and when it’s fully going, you are taxing the absolute piss out of their servers.Or at least you were.As I said, I crashed GPT and Claude BOTH in my region is the same night.