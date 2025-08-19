erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,177
"Leading AI labs, xAI, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Meta, have regularly restricted access to top-tier features of their models to a certain number of queries per day/week/month. Features like DeepResearch in ChatGPT are restricted to up to 10 uses per month, even with a $20 subscription, and 150 uses with a $200/month subscription. Why? Because agentic AI is working in the background for the tasks and research you have designated it to, and the AI token factory is overloaded with the intensive resource demand. What most users fail to see is how these resource limitations are significant, despite untold amounts of investment, the computing infrastructure is still not enough for the AI workloads we want to run. ChatGPT alone has nearly 700 million weekly users. You can imagine just how significant the enterprise load, who use these models via APIs, contributes to the whole picture. Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently confirmed that the company serves over 980 trillion monthly tokens via Google's APIs, which is more than double the 480 trillion tokens reported in May. The exponential growth in demand is incredible, and hearkens back to the birth of the internet, 3D gaming becoming mainstream, or the early years of streaming services to find similar scaled computationally intensive comparisons.
These AI token factories are now producing so many tokens every month that we are about to see yet another order of magnitude in scaling, such as quadrillions of generated tokens every month, from one AI lab alone. Imagine the reach that all these labs have combined. This will amount to multi-quadrillion tokens generated per month. With the agentic era upon us, AI token factories are firmly in the exponential growth phase."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340014/ai-token-factory-is-the-new-unit-of-computing#comments
These AI token factories are now producing so many tokens every month that we are about to see yet another order of magnitude in scaling, such as quadrillions of generated tokens every month, from one AI lab alone. Imagine the reach that all these labs have combined. This will amount to multi-quadrillion tokens generated per month. With the agentic era upon us, AI token factories are firmly in the exponential growth phase."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340014/ai-token-factory-is-the-new-unit-of-computing#comments