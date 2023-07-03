AI Takes over Hollywood

https://www.breitbart.com/entertain...-bros-to-implement-ai-film-management-system/
The Warner Bros. movie division signed the deal with the company Cinelytic and will reportedly "leverage the system's comprehensive data and predictive analytics to guide decision-making at the greenlight stage," according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).
The platform reportedly "can assess the value of a star in any territory and how much a film is expected to make in theaters and on other ancillary streams."
