AI Takes over Hollywood

R

rinaldo00

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 9, 2005
Messages
2,081
https://www.breitbart.com/entertain...-bros-to-implement-ai-film-management-system/

The Warner Bros. movie division signed the deal with the company Cinelytic and will reportedly "leverage the system's comprehensive data and predictive analytics to guide decision-making at the greenlight stage," according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).


The platform reportedly "can assess the value of a star in any territory and how much a film is expected to make in theaters and on other ancillary streams."
 
I could code this AI......
10 PRINT "It's Dogshit, Everyone Hates Your Product"
20 GOTO 10
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top