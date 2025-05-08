AI Takeover: Major Companies CUT Jobs

It continues ...
Major corporations are rapidly replacing human workers with AI systems, streamlining operations while raising concerns about future employment prospects.
At a Glance
- Companies including Klarna, UPS, Duolingo, Intuit, and Cisco are implementing AI to replace thousands of positions
- Duolingo CEO announced an “AI-first” strategy, phasing out human contractors in favor of AI for tasks like content translation
- Klarna’s AI chatbot now handles work previously done by 700 full-time employees
- UPS plans to cut 20,000 workers by 2025, using AI to automate tasks that previously required human expertise
- Economic pressures and investor enthusiasm for AI technology are accelerating this workforce transformation
