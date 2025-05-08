  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

AI Takeover: Major Companies CUT Jobs

R

rinaldo00

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Mar 9, 2005
Messages
2,319
It continues ...

Major corporations are rapidly replacing human workers with AI systems, streamlining operations while raising concerns about future employment prospects.


At a Glance


  • Companies including Klarna, UPS, Duolingo, Intuit, and Cisco are implementing AI to replace thousands of positions
  • Duolingo CEO announced an “AI-first” strategy, phasing out human contractors in favor of AI for tasks like content translation
  • Klarna’s AI chatbot now handles work previously done by 700 full-time employees
  • UPS plans to cut 20,000 workers by 2025, using AI to automate tasks that previously required human expertise
  • Economic pressures and investor enthusiasm for AI technology are accelerating this workforce transformation

https://libertycaller.com/ai-takeover-major-companies-cut-jobs
 
How main of those jobs are Indian customer phone support?
Be interesting when the investors replace the CEOs with AI........
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top