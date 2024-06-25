AI Startup Etched Unveils Transformer ASIC Claiming 20x Speed-up Over NVIDIA H100

erek
Really hope someone takes over the gaming GPU crown.. someone.. Like if NVIDIA gets licked enough from some other company that is faster at AI acceleration.. Maybe NVIDIA doesn't deserve gaming enthusiasts and they'll learn there lesson for abandoning us
"However, there are some doubts going forward. While it is generally believed that transformers are the "future" of AI development, having an ASIC solves the problem until the operations change. For example, this is reminiscent of the crypto mining craze, which brought a few cycles of crypto ASIC miners that are now worthless pieces of sand, like Ethereum miners used to dig the ETH coin on proof of work staking, and now that ETH has transitioned to proof of stake, ETH mining ASICs are worthless.
Nonetheless, Etched wants the success formula to be simple: run transformer-based models on the Sohu ASIC with an open-source software ecosystem and scale it to massive sizes. While details are scarce, we know that the ASIC runs on 144 GB of HBM3E memory, and the chip is manufactured on TSMC's 4 nm process. Enabling AI models with 100 trillion parameters, 8x bigger than GPT-4's 1.8 trillion parameter design.
Source: Etched"
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/323887/...r-asic-claiming-20x-speed-up-over-nvidia-h100
