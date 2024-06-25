AI Startup Etched Unveils Transformer ASIC Claiming 20x Speed-up Over NVIDIA H100

As with any of this shit: You should believe it when you see it. Companies LOVE to make big claims that then often don't pan out in reality. Not only that, but how impressive something is depends on WHEN it comes out. If they released it on the market today and it was 20x as fast, that's something. However if it takes them a couple more years to get it to market, well who knows where nVidia is at that point? Maybe they have a 20x gain.



I can't count how many times I've seen a company claim they have an amazing new chip coming soon that will totally slaughter the competition, only to heavily under deliver when it does come, and also for the competition to have gotten much better in the intervening time.