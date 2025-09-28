AI slop infects PC watercooling with Thermaltake's 'AI Forge' feature — adds generative AI to its MagFloe Ultra AIO

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,547
“In the graphic the company provided for this announcement, we can see a text box that seems to already provide suggestions to give you a head start. It's reasonable to believe this AI model will not run locally and will require an internet connection. Thermaltake did not say whether AI Forge will also work on the TT PlayLink mobile app that can be used to change the screen backgrounds on MagFloe Ultra coolers as well. As far as we can tell, this is the first instance of AI implemented on any PC cooler — not that it helps much anywhere else.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...floe-ultra-aio-screens-for-custom-backgrounds
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...floe-ultra-aio-screens-for-custom-backgrounds