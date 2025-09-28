  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AI slop infects PC watercooling with Thermaltake's 'AI Forge' feature — adds generative AI to its MagFloe Ultra AIO

“In the graphic the company provided for this announcement, we can see a text box that seems to already provide suggestions to give you a head start. It's reasonable to believe this AI model will not run locally and will require an internet connection. Thermaltake did not say whether AI Forge will also work on the TT PlayLink mobile app that can be used to change the screen backgrounds on MagFloe Ultra coolers as well. As far as we can tell, this is the first instance of AI implemented on any PC cooler — not that it helps much anywhere else.”

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...floe-ultra-aio-screens-for-custom-backgrounds
 
I guess I am an old grumpy man but I do not want led's, rgb stuff nor screens inside my PC case as I do not need more failure points but then again I am the old school type that hides my case under the desk and only want to see LED's active are the motherboard "power led" and the On/Off power led.
I get slighty annoyed after each bios update, because it resets my settings and I have rainbows everywhere until I can enter bios and kill it asap.
 
