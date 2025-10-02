  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AI Has Already Run Out of Training Data, Goldman's Data Chief Says

“AI has run out of training data, according to Neema Raphael, Goldman Sachs' chief data officer and head of data engineering. "We've already run out of data," Raphael said on the bank's podcast. He said this shortage is already shaping how developers build new AI systems. China's DeepSeek may have kept costs down by training on outputs from existing models instead of fresh data. The web has been tapped out.

Developers have been using synthetic data -- machine-generated material that offers unlimited supply but carries quality risks”

Source: https://slashdot.org/story/25/10/02...out-of-training-data-goldmans-data-chief-says
 
So they really reached the end of the internet?
 
Neema needs to qualify. AI has run out of "readily available scrapeable data." Lots of other data out there, just in the hands of others who are not willing to give it up for free.
 
You have to love that they are now generating data, potentially full of hallucinations in order to train on.

I can't see where that will go wrong at all :D
 
“Training an LLM (Large Language Model) on the output of another LLM is increasingly common — but it's also where serious risks like model collapse, bias amplification, and semantic drift emerge.”
 
