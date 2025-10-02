AI Has Already Run Out of Training Data, Goldman's Data Chief Says

erek
“AI has run out of training data, according to Neema Raphael, Goldman Sachs' chief data officer and head of data engineering. "We've already run out of data," Raphael said on the bank's podcast. He said this shortage is already shaping how developers build new AI systems. China's DeepSeek may have kept costs down by training on outputs from existing models instead of fresh data. The web has been tapped out.
Developers have been using synthetic data -- machine-generated material that offers unlimited supply but carries quality risks”
Source: https://slashdot.org/story/25/10/02...out-of-training-data-goldmans-data-chief-says
