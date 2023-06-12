AI feedback loop: Researchers warn of ‘model collapse’ as AI trains on AI-generated content

"What the AI industry and users can do about it going forward
While all this news is worrisome for current generative AI technology and the companies seeking to monetize with it, especially in the medium-to-long term, there is a silver lining for human content creators: The researchers conclude that in a future filled with gen AI tools and their content, human-created content will be even more valuable than it is today — if only as a source of pristine training data for AI.

These findings have significant implications for the field of artificial intelligence, emphasizing the need for improved methodologies to maintain the integrity of generative models over time. They underscore the risks of unchecked generative processes and may guide future research to develop strategies to prevent or manage model collapse.

“It is clear, though, that model collapse is an issue for ML and something has to be done about it to ensure generative AI continues to improve,” Shumailov said."

Source: https://venturebeat.com/ai/the-ai-f...ollapse-as-ai-trains-on-ai-generated-content/
 

Baidu’s Ernie Bot tops Chinese large language model rankings by Xinhua think tank, but lags OpenAI’s ChatGPT​

  • Ernie Bot performs better in a series of tasks than competing services from Alibaba, iFlyTek and SenseTime, according to Xinhua Institute
  • A different LLM test in China finds Qihoo 360’s Smart Brain to be the best-performing Chinese model, followed by iFlytek’s SparkDesk
https://www.scmp.com/tech/tech-tren...nkings-xinhua-think-tank-lags-openais-chatgpt

 
erek said:
human-created content will be even more valuable than it is today — if only as a source of pristine training data for AI.
The idea that data will be really valuable as both Ai training get better and hability to generate stuff-action from that training is not a bad bet, but I feel like has been talked about since at least facebook got popular.
 
