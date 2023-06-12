AI feedback loop: Researchers warn of ‘model collapse’ as AI trains on AI-generated content

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,971
Figures as much
"What the AI industry and users can do about it going forward
While all this news is worrisome for current generative AI technology and the companies seeking to monetize with it, especially in the medium-to-long term, there is a silver lining for human content creators: The researchers conclude that in a future filled with gen AI tools and their content, human-created content will be even more valuable than it is today — if only as a source of pristine training data for AI.
These findings have significant implications for the field of artificial intelligence, emphasizing the need for improved methodologies to maintain the integrity of generative models over time. They underscore the risks of unchecked generative processes and may guide future research to develop strategies to prevent or manage model collapse.
“It is clear, though, that model collapse is an issue for ML and something has to be done about it to ensure generative AI continues to improve,” Shumailov said."
Source: https://venturebeat.com/ai/the-ai-f...ollapse-as-ai-trains-on-ai-generated-content/
"What the AI industry and users can do about it going forward
While all this news is worrisome for current generative AI technology and the companies seeking to monetize with it, especially in the medium-to-long term, there is a silver lining for human content creators: The researchers conclude that in a future filled with gen AI tools and their content, human-created content will be even more valuable than it is today — if only as a source of pristine training data for AI.
These findings have significant implications for the field of artificial intelligence, emphasizing the need for improved methodologies to maintain the integrity of generative models over time. They underscore the risks of unchecked generative processes and may guide future research to develop strategies to prevent or manage model collapse.
“It is clear, though, that model collapse is an issue for ML and something has to be done about it to ensure generative AI continues to improve,” Shumailov said."
Source: https://venturebeat.com/ai/the-ai-f...ollapse-as-ai-trains-on-ai-generated-content/