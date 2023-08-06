AI driven companies buying gaming GPU's?

Did not see this as listed, newsworthy and maybe rather concerning for PC gamers. Crypto boom being replaced by AI boom?
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/evidence-shows-ai-driven-companies-are-buying-up-gaming-gpus
Demand for GPUs is unquestionably ramping up again as prices eclipse $70,000 per GPU in some China locales (that's for a data center H800 GPU), and leaders in the U.S. computing industry are taking to social media to complain that cloud-based GPU resources are fully booked and GPU hardware supplies are all reserved for the year ahead. Drastic times call for drastic measures, and we are beginning to see evidence that GPUs that should be heading to home desktop PC rigs are instead being snapped up by the AI industry players.
Naturally, gamers and enthusiasts will be worried about a repeat of the cryptomining craze, which decimated consumer GPU supplies: Are the crypto-bros of old destined to be replaced by the AI-bros — snapping up our precious gaming GPUs?