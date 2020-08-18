AI Company Leaks Over 2.5 Million Medical Records

This is why personal data should never be collected and stored by anyone, no matter the purpose, even if you trust their intentions. (which I don't)



Stored personal data is always a target.



We need to get back to the point where individual pieces of data stay on some form somewhere in a filing cabinet, or in a server log, and are never collected, bundled and analyzed unless necessary to solve an immediate problem, and then are destroyed immediately after the analysis are complete.



They can't steal data that hasn't been collected.



End big data. Permanently.



There is no conceivable way it can be properly and safely used, and should never exist.