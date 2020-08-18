AI Company Leaks Over 2.5 Million Medical Records

erek
"The medical records are quite detailed and include names, insurance records, medical diagnosis notes, and payment records. It looks as though the data was sourced from insurance companies and relates to car accident claims and referrals for neck and spine injuries. The majority of the personal information is thought to be for individuals located in New York, with a total of 2,594,261 records exposed. Fowler sent a responsible disclosure notice to Cense AI and public access to the folders was restricted soon after. However, the damage has potentially already been done if others had previously discovered the data was available. Fowler points out that medical data is the most valuable on the black market, fetching as much as $250 per record. If someone willing to act maliciously came across this data you can guarantee it is, or has been sold."
https://it.slashdot.org/story/20/08/18/2115229/ai-company-leaks-over-25-million-medical-records
