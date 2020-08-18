AI Company Leaks Over 2.5 Million Medical Records

"The medical records are quite detailed and include names, insurance records, medical diagnosis notes, and payment records. It looks as though the data was sourced from insurance companies and relates to car accident claims and referrals for neck and spine injuries. The majority of the personal information is thought to be for individuals located in New York, with a total of 2,594,261 records exposed. Fowler sent a responsible disclosure notice to Cense AI and public access to the folders was restricted soon after. However, the damage has potentially already been done if others had previously discovered the data was available. Fowler points out that medical data is the most valuable on the black market, fetching as much as $250 per record. If someone willing to act maliciously came across this data you can guarantee it is, or has been sold."

https://it.slashdot.org/story/20/08/18/2115229/ai-company-leaks-over-25-million-medical-records
 
This is why personal data should never be collected and stored by anyone, no matter the purpose, even if you trust their intentions. (which I don't)

Stored personal data is always a target.

We need to get back to the point where individual pieces of data stay on some form somewhere in a filing cabinet, or in a server log, and are never collected, bundled and analyzed unless necessary to solve an immediate problem, and then are destroyed immediately after the analysis are complete.

They can't steal data that hasn't been collected.

End big data. Permanently.

There is no conceivable way it can be properly and safely used, and should never exist.
 
THIS!!!!!!!
I hate so much when they gather your sensitive information and then act with it like a fking biscuit they ate for breakfast!!

Taco has so many bad words to say about this because outrage. I need a drink mate.
 
You can't not have data collection. It's crucial for some fields. Going back to filing cabinets isn't the answer either

I say everyone that wants to collect data needs to have some sort of certification or clearance to do so where standards are maintained and audits performed
 
