AI Chip-Layout Tool Has Helped Design Over 200 💯 Chips

Synopsys' DSO.ai helps companies optimize power, performance, and area on new chip designs.

"Synopsys customers have been reaping the benefits of DSO.ai with impressive results claimed. Synopsys asserts that its customers have seen productivity boosts of more than 3x, power reductions of up to 15%, substantial die size reductions in finished designs, and reduced use of resources. It also suggests an ideal task for AI is facilitating multi-foundry strategies to mitigate the impact of supply chain vulnerabilities and to lower costs.

Synopsys is already looking at broadening the use of AI in other chip design and verification workflows. It seems we may be seeing a breakthrough moment in AI-based chip design, and it's interesting to see this news as consumer-facing AIs from Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI are also making headlines."

1675908462372.png


Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/a...esign-over-100-chips#xenforo-comments-3795655
 
Anything that automates the manual iterative process is a big win.
But I was under the impression this or tools like it, have been around for a long time, I remember playing with one back in 2003 that used "Artificial Intelligence" I think I still have the textbook for it.
 
Last edited:
back in the days there was auto tracer, vhld or other code instead of manually tracing a chips while the intel big product that had very long lifetime generation wise like a pentium were quite hand made-optimised still (while gpu that changed a lot yearly were much more made by code and autotracers) and I imagine it got better and better.

So yes I would share the same impression that chips were not 100% manually drawn for a very long time
 
Lakados said:
Anything that automates the manual iterative process is a big win.
But I was under the impression this or tools like it, have been around for a long time, I remember playing with back in 2003 that used "Artificial Intelligence" I think I still have the textbook for it.
PCB Autorouter. The PCB Auto-Router places traces automatically, often saving substantial time and effort. You can use the Auto Router to create your circuit initially or to modify a circuit at a later stage.

https://resources.altium.com/p/auto-router

 
erek said:
PCB Autorouter. The PCB Auto-Router places traces automatically, often saving substantial time and effort. You can use the Auto Router to create your circuit initially or to modify a circuit at a later stage.

https://resources.altium.com/p/auto-router

The one I remember playing with would spend hours it would go through dozens or hundreds of iterations trying to figure out the shortest possible path routing then give you the result with the shortest possible trace path. It would have traces pop up and take them out as things collided it looked like one of those early AIs for solving mazes.
 
Lakados said:
The one I remember playing with would spend hours it would go through dozens or hundreds of iterations trying to figure out the shortest possible path routing then give you the result with the shortest possible trace path. It would have traces pop up and take them out as things collided it looked like one of those early AIs for solving mazes.
A conceptual framework for quantum accelerated automated design optimization​

In this article we describe a conceptual framework for reducing the computational complexity of simulation-driven automated design optimization processes, which are nowadays widely used in computer-aided product development, by exploiting quantum supremacy. Our approach is based on the assumption that quantum computers will become part of hybrid high-performance computing platforms and can then be used as application-specific accelerator devices.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0141933118303223
 
erek said:

A conceptual framework for quantum accelerated automated design optimization​

In this article we describe a conceptual framework for reducing the computational complexity of simulation-driven automated design optimization processes, which are nowadays widely used in computer-aided product development, by exploiting quantum supremacy. Our approach is based on the assumption that quantum computers will become part of hybrid high-performance computing platforms and can then be used as application-specific accelerator devices.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0141933118303223
"This passage appears to describe a method for simulating and modeling quantum algorithmic gates using classical computers. The focus is on developing a fast and efficient method for implementing quantum algorithms, such as superposition, entanglement, and interference, on a small quantum programmable computer. The "Quantum / Soft Computing Optimizer" (QSCOptKBTM) software platform is introduced as a tool for quantum algorithm simulation, which is based on soft and quantum computational intelligence. The text mentions that a new approach to circuit implementation design is presented, which allows for fast quantum parallel computing. The method for executing the Grover operator is also described as an example of the capabilities of the QSCOptKBTM software. The passage is targeted towards students in computer science, control engineering, and intelligent robotics.

Quantum computing has the potential to solve certain computational problems much faster than classical computers. However, designing and implementing quantum algorithms is a complex and time-consuming process. The text describes a method for designing quantum algorithmic gates, which are basic building blocks of quantum algorithms. The method focuses on developing a fast and efficient way to implement quantum algorithms, such as superposition, entanglement, and interference, which are considered time-consuming operations in the general case.

The method is designed for use on a small quantum programmable computer and is supported by the "Quantum / Soft Computing Optimizer" (QSCOptKBTM) software platform. This platform is based on both soft computing and quantum computing and provides an intellectual toolkit for quantum algorithm simulation. The QSCOptKBTM platform allows for the execution of any sequence of universal quantum logic gates, making it possible to implement arbitrary quantum algorithms.

The text also mentions a new approach to circuit implementation design for fast quantum parallel computing. This approach involves the development of a method for designing fast quantum algorithm operators, such as the Grover operator, which performs interference operations without product operations. The method for executing the Grover operator is presented as an example of the capabilities of the QSCOptKBTM software platform.

In conclusion, the text describes a method for designing and implementing quantum algorithmic gates on classical computers, using the "Quantum / Soft Computing Optimizer" (QSCOptKBTM) software platform. The focus is on developing a fast and efficient way to perform quantum algorithms, such as superposition, entanglement, and interference. The method is aimed at students in computer science, control engineering, and intelligent robotics, and is presented as a tool for advanced research in quantum computing.
Quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize the field of integrated circuit and ASIC design. With quantum algorithms, complex computational problems can be solved faster and more efficiently than with classical computers. As a result, quantum computing has the potential to enable the development of more advanced integrated circuits and ASICs with increased performance, efficiency, and capabilities.

One potential application of quantum computing in integrated circuit design is the optimization of large-scale circuit layouts. Quantum algorithms can be used to solve the optimization problems involved in circuit layout, such as finding the best placement of components and routing interconnects. By using quantum algorithms, designers can find optimal solutions much faster than with classical algorithms, which can save time and improve the quality of the final design.

Another potential application is in the verification and validation of integrated circuits and ASICs. With quantum algorithms, designers can perform complex simulations and analyses much faster than with classical computers. This can help to identify and fix design errors early in the design process, reducing the risk of costly rework and improving the reliability of the final product.

In addition, quantum computing has the potential to enable the development of new and innovative ASIC designs that are not possible with classical computing. For example, quantum algorithms can be used to design circuits that exploit the properties of quantum mechanics, such as superposition and entanglement, to perform novel computation tasks.

In conclusion, quantum computing has the potential to significantly impact the field of integrated circuit and ASIC design. By enabling faster and more efficient optimization, verification, and innovation, quantum computing has the potential to help designers create better, more advanced, and more reliable integrated circuits and ASICs."

One example of a quantum algorithm that can be applied to ASIC design is Grover's algorithm. Grover's algorithm is a quantum search algorithm that can be used to find a specific item in an unsorted list. In the context of ASIC design, Grover's algorithm can be used to optimize the placement of components in a large-scale circuit layout.

The basic idea behind using Grover's algorithm for circuit optimization is to represent the layout as a quantum state, with each qubit representing a possible placement of a component. The goal is to find the placement that minimizes the total cost of the circuit, such as its power consumption, delay, or area.

To implement this optimization using Grover's algorithm, we first initialize the quantum state to represent a uniform superposition of all possible placements. Then, we apply a series of quantum gates to the state to amplify the probability of finding the optimal placement. This is done by applying the Grover iteration, which is a unitary transformation that rotates the quantum state towards the optimal placement. The Grover iteration is repeated multiple times, until the quantum state is sufficiently close to the optimal placement.

Finally, the optimal placement can be obtained by measuring the quantum state. Because the measurement process collapses the quantum state to a classical bitstring, the measurement result gives us the placement that minimizes the cost of the circuit.

This is just a high-level overview of how Grover's algorithm can be applied to ASIC design. In practice, implementing this optimization using a real quantum computer is much more challenging and requires a deep understanding of quantum algorithms and their implementation. However, the use of Grover's algorithm for ASIC optimization is an exciting research area that has the potential to significantly improve the efficiency and performance of integrated circuits.
 
Comixbooks said:
I'm only familar with them from PC use but always wondered what a Snapdragon chip looks like they always evolve it seems.
Me too
and what about Cadence as opposed to Synopsys
Loved this story back in the day about chips for ATI and NVIDIA at the height of the hype, FX 5800 U v. Radeon 9700 Pro

Inside ATI & NVIDIA: How they make frames fly - AnandTech​


AnandTech
https://www.anandtech.com › show


Sep 23, 2002 — Ever since we started our Inside series the two companies we've received the most requests for have been ATI and NVIDIA.


emulatingNV30.jpg


ikos.jpg


NV30running.jpg
 
It drives me nuts to see that the windows screen is not filling that old crt monitor.
 
Comixbooks said:
I'm only familar with them from PC use but always wondered what a Snapdragon chip looks like they always evolve it seems.
Snapdraon has a very interesting history, Samsungs terrible process resulted in the Gen 1 being hot, thirsty, and expensive. When Qualcomm transitioned to TSMC out of necessity, much to Samsungs embarrassment, they made minor changes to accommodate the manufacturing differences releasing the Gen 1+ which was a very noticeable upgrade over the Samsung variant in every measurable way regardless of the fact there was no change in the actual floor plan of the silicon.
Gen 2 was more of an iterative upgrade over the Gen 1+, it updated the CPU and GPU cores and with them added new features, and it made minor changes to the memory controller to make better use of LPDDR5X the performance difference between the Gen 1+, and the Gen 2 was relatively minor it gets better multi-core performance because it has a very different core layout, they are both 8 core designs but the Gen 2 uses 4 different core types where the Gen 1+ uses 3 different core types (1 X3, 2 A715, 2 A710, 3 A510, vs, 1 X2, 3 A710, 4 A510) the change-up in core allocation did a lot to better align the chip with actual usage metrics and results in much better user experiences even if the actual performance increase is relatively minor at ~15% which is mostly from the 30% increase in L3 cache. It also adds hardware-accelerated ray tracing... because that is something people use on a phone, and a better AI engine, which is used for voice-activated assistants, facial recognition, camera stabilization, and various creature features like that, then the standard Modem upgrades for Wifi, Cellular, and Bluetooth.
The actual floor plan for the Snapdragon changes each time, there are images floating around (usually poorly labeled) but they are pretty to look at.
When looking for them though you have to be careful because there are a version of them for laptops and those are very different than the ones for mobile and many sites don't differentiate and the only give away is the manufacturing process, the laptop ones are remaining on TSMC 5, where the mobile ones are TSMC 4 and soon TSMC 3.
 
erek said:
Synopsys' DSO.ai helps companies optimize power, performance, and area on new chip designs.

"Synopsys customers have been reaping the benefits of DSO.ai with impressive results claimed. Synopsys asserts that its customers have seen productivity boosts of more than 3x, power reductions of up to 15%, substantial die size reductions in finished designs, and reduced use of resources. It also suggests an ideal task for AI is facilitating multi-foundry strategies to mitigate the impact of supply chain vulnerabilities and to lower costs.

Synopsys is already looking at broadening the use of AI in other chip design and verification workflows. It seems we may be seeing a breakthrough moment in AI-based chip design, and it's interesting to see this news as consumer-facing AIs from Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI are also making headlines."

View attachment 547654

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/a...esign-over-100-chips#xenforo-comments-3795655
AI Tools Take Chip Design Industry by Storm: 200+ Chips Tape Out​

“Virtually all large chipmakers are now adopting AI-assisted EDA tools, though not everyone is ready to confirm this.


“Partners in the announcement included Nvidia, TSMC, MediaTek, Renesas and IBM Research, all providing stunning use cases of the rapid progress and criticality of Synopsys.ai to deliver their breakthrough results,” added de Geus.”

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/ai-tools-take-chip-design-industry-by-storm-200-chips-tape-out
 
