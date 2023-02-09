AI Chip-Layout Tool Has Helped Design Over 100 Chips

erek
Synopsys' DSO.ai helps companies optimize power, performance, and area on new chip designs.
"Synopsys customers have been reaping the benefits of DSO.ai with impressive results claimed. Synopsys asserts that its customers have seen productivity boosts of more than 3x, power reductions of up to 15%, substantial die size reductions in finished designs, and reduced use of resources. It also suggests an ideal task for AI is facilitating multi-foundry strategies to mitigate the impact of supply chain vulnerabilities and to lower costs.
Synopsys is already looking at broadening the use of AI in other chip design and verification workflows. It seems we may be seeing a breakthrough moment in AI-based chip design, and it's interesting to see this news as consumer-facing AIs from Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI are also making headlines."
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/a...esign-over-100-chips#xenforo-comments-3795655
