AGESA ComboAM4 1.0.0.6 Surfaces in Beta BIOS Updates for ASUS Motherboards

" While not much is known about ComboAM4 1.0.0.6, the Beta BIOS 3101 for Crosshair VII Hero enables per-CCX overclocking, meaning that you can set different manual OC multiplier values per CCX on your processor. We're not sure if both "Pinnacle Ridge" and "Matisse" support it, or just the latter. We also don't know at this point if per-CCX overclocking is an ASUS innovation or a feature of ComboAM4 1.0.0.6. Find the BIOS ROM file here. "

https://www.techpowerup.com/268281/...es-in-beta-bios-updates-for-asus-motherboards
 
