Dan_D said: I can't do it. Students from the Art Institute schools can do better graphics than that after a year or two of training. Graphics aren't the end all be all, but I find myself totally distracted by the ugly visuals and not in a good way.

They're intentionally going for a late 90s look and feel for it. I'd say they did a good job replicating the look of N64-era shooters, though I'm not entirely sure if I'd actually want to play a full game like that anymore. I was never the world's biggest fan of Goldeneye on the 64 in the first place.