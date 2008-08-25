Age of Mythology

Theres one thing in common (well, lots of things really) with ALL these games (AoM, AoE1,2,3) and that is, VILLAGERS!!!!It all boils down to how many villagers you spawn and what you task them to doing.....and I mean right from the very very start of the game. It also MATTERS how far they have to travel to collect the resources too. YES, it does make a difference.... i.e. if your wanting to get things done b4 the computer does...But, also remember that the computer is programmed to go about resource collecting a specific way.....a way that the actual programmer told it to do and who else would know better what to do and where and how many villagers it will take than the actual programmer...right?This is why you cant just plop down buildings wherever you want. Put buildings in places that make sense. In AoE 3, there is a windmill that, once built, allows your villagers to collect food quicker and more of it. When I build this windmill, I always build my farms directly around it.Generally though, the computer team is going to gather enough resources to make a handfull of (usually) the cheapest soldiers to send to the other side to attack. They usually do this ASAP. The attack isnt meant to destroy you, but to be a distraction that you have to spend TIME trying to get rid of them. During that time you spend getting rid of their troops, your not spawning villagers and tasking them while the computer team is. A hint to prolonging this attack is to kill the other teams scout BEFORE it highlights your "area". This causes them to NOT know where your base is as well as cause them to spend resources to spawn another scout (which they WILL do). In turn, you get to advance to the next "age" before they do.Food and Wood (in AoEseries) were always they FIRST resources to collect. Food being number one priority, without it, you cant spawn more villagers. So, at the very beginning of the game, put ALL but one villager on collecting food. The lone villager is your builder (if you send ALL villagers to gather food and do not leave one to build, you will soon run out of "housing" room for your villagers and will not be able to spawn ANYTHING untill you build another house. If all are gathering food, then when you prompt one to build a house, it has to spend time to stop what its doing, find its way to wherever you wanted the house and then start to build....that wastes TIME.When you start the game, you already have a small supply of resources. Use the wood to build AT LEAST one house, if not 2.......AFTER you build that, send the villager to start chopping wood. During this time, you should have been steadily spawning villagers, just keep on pumping them out till have 7 collecting food, then start pumping out another set for wood. Make sure your keeping taps on population....when you need another house, get the wood chopper to build one RIGHT THERE where he stands. Once done, chop more wood.Once you have this amount of villagers going...sit back and watch the resource counter. Once you have enough to advance, ADVANCE. Keep an eye on that too...when you see that your close to be able to advance, hover your pointer over the advance button so you can click it right when your able....TIME DOES MATTER.During all this thats happening....I'll take, minimum, 2 villagers to start building a wall. Dont spend alot of time thinking where to put it either. Just find 2 trees, click and drag the wall line and get them busy. If you hadnt killed the scout by this time, the wall will help keep him out.....but at a more expensive price though.If your slower than the computer at pumping out villagers, soldiers, buildings, etc...then you need to focus on your defense game. Learn how to make walls QUICK. Obviously, they will keep the other team out and buy you time to advance or build your army. I always stagger my walls and make little pillars of walls here and there thruout my compound. These are walls that are only one or two tiles wide/long. I'll scatter then around in a pok-a-dot fashion on MY SIDE of the wall. When the other team does break thru the outer wall, they will usually ignore these little tidbits of wall, but what it does is cause their armies to scatter and loose formation.....cause they cant keep formation around a little pillar. Also, making corridors always seemed to help me. Since its an OPEN ended corridor (hallway to put it another way), they usually dont bother will trying to take it down. I'll make it a narrow corridor, wide enough that only 2 or 3 soldiers can fit thru it side by side. This also causes them to loose formation and channels them to where YOU WANT them to go. Perhaps you have a Bombard tower just out of line of sight and when they come thru, BAM, they get walloped. Of course, AoM is a little different, but then again, its not.Hope that helps