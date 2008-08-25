Age of Mythology

Azureth

Azureth

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
5,325
Isis is my favorite god to play as. Unfortunately, I suck :p

I can beat easy just fine, but when I try normal or higher, they always beat me to the third age and rush me with units that seems near impossible cost wise, usually 7 Anubites and 2 siege towers.

I would appreciate some tips how to go early to mid-game, how to balance my resource gathering and when to build the statue things (cant remember names off the top of my head, alters?) and any other useful tips.
 
TheCowOfNow

TheCowOfNow

Assault then RUN AWAY!
Joined
Nov 12, 2002
Messages
4,364
if you know you're going to get smoked by 9 units in the thrid age, spendd more resources on units. espcially hero unit (since they are hitting you with mythical units) and cwhatever counters siege. just mass up some units, basic rts strat, mass units and counter units.
 
M

Martyr

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 6, 2006
Messages
3,653
have you tried playing through the campaign? its actually one of the better ones in rts games, and it teaches you a lot
 
S

SAW

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 13, 2005
Messages
1,467
Theres one thing in common (well, lots of things really) with ALL these games (AoM, AoE1,2,3) and that is, VILLAGERS!!!!

It all boils down to how many villagers you spawn and what you task them to doing.....and I mean right from the very very start of the game. It also MATTERS how far they have to travel to collect the resources too. YES, it does make a difference.... i.e. if your wanting to get things done b4 the computer does...But, also remember that the computer is programmed to go about resource collecting a specific way.....a way that the actual programmer told it to do and who else would know better what to do and where and how many villagers it will take than the actual programmer...right?

This is why you cant just plop down buildings wherever you want. Put buildings in places that make sense. In AoE 3, there is a windmill that, once built, allows your villagers to collect food quicker and more of it. When I build this windmill, I always build my farms directly around it.

Generally though, the computer team is going to gather enough resources to make a handfull of (usually) the cheapest soldiers to send to the other side to attack. They usually do this ASAP. The attack isnt meant to destroy you, but to be a distraction that you have to spend TIME trying to get rid of them. During that time you spend getting rid of their troops, your not spawning villagers and tasking them while the computer team is. A hint to prolonging this attack is to kill the other teams scout BEFORE it highlights your "area". This causes them to NOT know where your base is as well as cause them to spend resources to spawn another scout (which they WILL do). In turn, you get to advance to the next "age" before they do.

Food and Wood (in AoEseries) were always they FIRST resources to collect. Food being number one priority, without it, you cant spawn more villagers. So, at the very beginning of the game, put ALL but one villager on collecting food. The lone villager is your builder (if you send ALL villagers to gather food and do not leave one to build, you will soon run out of "housing" room for your villagers and will not be able to spawn ANYTHING untill you build another house. If all are gathering food, then when you prompt one to build a house, it has to spend time to stop what its doing, find its way to wherever you wanted the house and then start to build....that wastes TIME.

When you start the game, you already have a small supply of resources. Use the wood to build AT LEAST one house, if not 2.......AFTER you build that, send the villager to start chopping wood. During this time, you should have been steadily spawning villagers, just keep on pumping them out till have 7 collecting food, then start pumping out another set for wood. Make sure your keeping taps on population....when you need another house, get the wood chopper to build one RIGHT THERE where he stands. Once done, chop more wood.

Once you have this amount of villagers going...sit back and watch the resource counter. Once you have enough to advance, ADVANCE. Keep an eye on that too...when you see that your close to be able to advance, hover your pointer over the advance button so you can click it right when your able....TIME DOES MATTER.

During all this thats happening....I'll take, minimum, 2 villagers to start building a wall. Dont spend alot of time thinking where to put it either. Just find 2 trees, click and drag the wall line and get them busy. If you hadnt killed the scout by this time, the wall will help keep him out.....but at a more expensive price though.

If your slower than the computer at pumping out villagers, soldiers, buildings, etc...then you need to focus on your defense game. Learn how to make walls QUICK. Obviously, they will keep the other team out and buy you time to advance or build your army. I always stagger my walls and make little pillars of walls here and there thruout my compound. These are walls that are only one or two tiles wide/long. I'll scatter then around in a pok-a-dot fashion on MY SIDE of the wall. When the other team does break thru the outer wall, they will usually ignore these little tidbits of wall, but what it does is cause their armies to scatter and loose formation.....cause they cant keep formation around a little pillar. Also, making corridors always seemed to help me. Since its an OPEN ended corridor (hallway to put it another way), they usually dont bother will trying to take it down. I'll make it a narrow corridor, wide enough that only 2 or 3 soldiers can fit thru it side by side. This also causes them to loose formation and channels them to where YOU WANT them to go. Perhaps you have a Bombard tower just out of line of sight and when they come thru, BAM, they get walloped. Of course, AoM is a little different, but then again, its not.

Hope that helps :)
 
A

arr4ws

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 8, 2005
Messages
6,671
age of mythology was the last rts i enjoyed...

AoE2 was just too great to surpass for me
 
S

SAW

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 13, 2005
Messages
1,467
Oh, and another thing you should do is to play a complete round, EXACTLY the way YOU have been, but make sure to enable the record function.

When you've finished the game, go back and watch your recording and pay attention to what the computer player does that makes it so fast. You can usually pinpoint the problem your having at the exact moment you make it.
 
G

Guitarrasdeamor

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 5, 2008
Messages
3,623
I don't know...I LOVE Rise of Nations. AoE2 was it for a while, but after playing RoN....they are either the same or RoN is better.
 
TheCowOfNow

TheCowOfNow

Assault then RUN AWAY!
Joined
Nov 12, 2002
Messages
4,364
watching replays helps a ton, its true, if your'e really that into improving that is. or play online. not sure how good AOM's online shit is though, never tried it.
 
D

Decibel

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 10, 2000
Messages
3,839
RoN was Epic. I haven't found another RTS I've been able to waste nearly as much time playing.

Rise of Legends wasn't a worthy successor.
 
A

Angelus897

Gawd
Joined
Jul 26, 2004
Messages
895
I want a sequel to AOM dammit! One of my favorite strategy games.

Decibel said:
RoN was Epic. I haven't found another RTS I've been able to waste nearly as much time playing.

Rise of Legends wasn't a worthy successor.
Click to expand...

I really wanted to try out Rise of Legends back when it first came out because it looked very interesting. I never thought that it'd be up to RoN quality, how is it overall?
 
D

Decibel

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 10, 2000
Messages
3,839
Angelus897 said:
I want a sequel to AOM dammit! One of my favorite strategy games.



I really wanted to try out Rise of Legends back when it first came out because it looked very interesting. I never thought that it'd be up to RoN quality, how is it overall?
Click to expand...

It's been some time since the last time I fired it up.

I wouldn't call it bad, I just didn't think it was as good as RoN. Something about the gameplay didn't appeal to me as much...

You could always try the demo -> http://www.microsoft.com/games/pc/riseofnationsrol.aspx
 
T

Technoob

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 21, 2006
Messages
5,641
Angelus897 said:
I want a sequel to AOM dammit! One of my favorite strategy games.



I really wanted to try out Rise of Legends back when it first came out because it looked very interesting. I never thought that it'd be up to RoN quality, how is it overall?
Click to expand...

I thought it was pretty fun. The campaign heroes were fun to play around with, and I liked the campaign gameplay with the strategic map.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
22,598
Age of Mythology: Retold is coming...bringing the Definitive Edition treatment to Age of Mythology, the game will feature beautiful graphics, updated gameplay and more...

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top