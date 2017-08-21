Age of Empires 4

sirmonkey1985 said: sounds good. never really was a fan of AOE3 though, i thought they had moved to far away from what AOE2 was but then got distracted by other games at the time so i didn't end up playing aoe3. Click to expand...

AOE3 fixes several micro management issues in AOE2. There are plenty of people who fall into that AOE3 =/= AOE2 camp, so they can't be bothered. I actually think AOE3 is better than AOE2 for several things, but I can enjoy them both without having to point out their differences.Here's to hoping that AOE4 will continue in the art style, gameplay style, while making the game more fun to play. One thing that I'd like to see if them continue to open up the number of units a player can have. AOE2HD really made AOE2 play differently by having huge pop caps. AOE3 changed the formula by actually making difference resources take different amount of population room. Hopefully they'll continue that but allow for higher populations if you wanted. (Like maps with up to 1,000 population)