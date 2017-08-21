Age of Empires 4

pandora's box
Supreme [H]ardness
It's happening!!! I thought I'd never see the day that aoe4 gets announced. My all time favorite game series.
sounds good. never really was a fan of AOE3 though, i thought they had moved to far away from what AOE2 was but then got distracted by other games at the time so i didn't end up playing aoe3.
Also with Relic expect the usual - DLC scenarios, microtransactions, lootboxes and other crap.
So, is this going to be another MS Store exclusive? Cuz that makes it a huge bummer.
FUCK M$ for using their own goddamn platform to release their games! Heresy! Blasphemy! Sodomy!
Not sure what to expect after watching this video. I loved the first game but 2 and 3 never felt right to me.
I hope Relic knocks this out of the park.