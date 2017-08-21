Age of Empires 4

sounds good. never really was a fan of AOE3 though, i thought they had moved to far away from what AOE2 was but then got distracted by other games at the time so i didn't end up playing aoe3.
 
I nearly passed out when I saw the announcement, but remember that this one isn't being dev'd by ensemble studios, it's being dev'd by Relic. I'm taking a wait and see on this one.
 
AoE 2 was my favorite build n kill. So many hours, so many smiles.

I also skeptically await some in game footage.

I can already see I will be playing as Native Americans and indulging in some of that Incan action.
 
also AOE1 remastered beta.

Microsoft allowed PC game developer to work now? windows 10 only. and LIVE :stop:
 
I am actually a bit disappointed that the trailer depicts ages that were already covered by previous AoE's, I'd rather have them move to industrial age era, especially considering RTS within that era seem to be very lacking.

EDIT: Scratch that, the trailer seems to be VERY hastily put together, one of the ending scenes is actually from AoE3 Asian Dynasties, and the entire trailers covers the exact time frame as AoE3...

So I am going on a tangent and guessing this is AoE3-Remastered
 
Holy cheese steak jimmy's. Finally! A game that relevant to my interest. Thanks OP!

We also have this to look forward to on October 19th :)

 
AOE3 fixes several micro management issues in AOE2. There are plenty of people who fall into that AOE3 =/= AOE2 camp, so they can't be bothered. I actually think AOE3 is better than AOE2 for several things, but I can enjoy them both without having to point out their differences.

Here's to hoping that AOE4 will continue in the art style, gameplay style, while making the game more fun to play. One thing that I'd like to see if them continue to open up the number of units a player can have. AOE2HD really made AOE2 play differently by having huge pop caps. AOE3 changed the formula by actually making difference resources take different amount of population room. Hopefully they'll continue that but allow for higher populations if you wanted. (Like maps with up to 1,000 population)
 
So, is this going to be another MS Store exclusive? Cuz that makes it a huge bummer.
 
You can bet $100 it will be Win10/MS Store Exclusive. Also with Relic expect the usual - DLC scenarios, microtransactions, lootboxes and other crap.
 
AOE2 taught me history, and I loved it. Man, i hope 4 is like it...not like the 3.
 
If that's actual gameplay then color me impressed. Soooo many hours spent on AoE2. Still play from time to time.
 
What year did was the last
Age of Empires game come out?

I know AOE 2 was remastered but it doesn't look much better
 
Man. This brings me back. After Dune 2, I moved onto AOE2. I got so good, I actually played one of the developers through a buddy. We beat him, but it was also 2v1, heh.

I see the new AOE: Definitive is available for $15. I may snag that.
 
Not sure what to expect after watching this video. I loved the first game but 2 and 3 never felt right to me.
 
3 just didn’t feel like Age of Empires, it felt like a half step towards Command and Conquer.
 
Been playing the Definite Version today. I love joining games as "noobs" only, then get smashed in the ass. I also like 4v4s when two of my team mates quit first sign of an attack.

I'm starting to think I need a rest from all MP games. =/
 
