Aftermarket ramsink/heatspreader?

Hey everyone,
I am in the planning phases for rebuilding the better halfs machine into a compact Fractal Design Terra case.
I tend to be a "bigger is better" kind of guy, so I don't have a ton of experience with these fiddly little things.
Her RAM is this T-Force Dark Pro stuff:
The problem is, it is 45mm tall, and I'm going to need to shave at least 10mm off of it in order to get it to fit under the low profile cooler this build is going to require (I went with a Noctua NH-L12s)
Anyone know if there are any generic aftermarket heatspreaders/ramsinks for these things?
I mean, I'm not afraid to take the old bandsaw to them and lop the top off, but before I do, I figured I'd ask if there is a less janky solution.
Appreciate any input.
