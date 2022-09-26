Afterburner is smarter than me

I had Afterburner "playing nice" with HWinfo64 and a plethora of OSD information on-screen for a longgggg time....



I think it was Destiny 2 causing issues with it that had me just turn it all off.



Now, I just run EVGA Precision once, enable "boost lock" (used to be called K Boost I believe), and call it a day.



Then of course when I'm tweaking a new game, I'll keep HWinfo64 on the secondary display, confirm I'm getting a 90fps cap (with G-Sync on) - then I turn off any and all fps/osd indicators..



Maybe it's cuz I'm getting older, but having all that info in the top corner all the time became a distraction from the actual gaming experience