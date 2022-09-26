Afterburner is smarter than me

Evil Scooter

Evil Scooter

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 22, 2000
Messages
5,730
Ain't saying much... but I'll own it. Had not gamed all summer so My 12 cores and water cooled 3080ti have just been serving up web pages.

Had some downtime and decided to fire up BF5, AB was not applying the OC for some reason. Went to saved profiles.. no dice. Fire up a game or reboot... stock settings.

I'll spare you the long walk. After many attempts, removing AB, scrubbing the registry and many other machinations I found I was forgetting to hit the "apply" button before trying to save the settings. :banghead:
 
horrorshow

horrorshow

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 14, 2007
Messages
8,291
I had Afterburner "playing nice" with HWinfo64 and a plethora of OSD information on-screen for a longgggg time....

I think it was Destiny 2 causing issues with it that had me just turn it all off.

Now, I just run EVGA Precision once, enable "boost lock" (used to be called K Boost I believe), and call it a day.

Then of course when I'm tweaking a new game, I'll keep HWinfo64 on the secondary display, confirm I'm getting a 90fps cap (with G-Sync on) - then I turn off any and all fps/osd indicators..

Maybe it's cuz I'm getting older, but having all that info in the top corner all the time became a distraction from the actual gaming experience
 
Z

ZeroBarrier

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 19, 2011
Messages
456
horrorshow said:
I had Afterburner "playing nice" with HWinfo64 and a plethora of OSD information on-screen for a longgggg time....

I think it was Destiny 2 causing issues with it that had me just turn it all off.

Now, I just run EVGA Precision once, enable "boost lock" (used to be called K Boost I believe), and call it a day.

Then of course when I'm tweaking a new game, I'll keep HWinfo64 on the secondary display, confirm I'm getting a 90fps cap (with G-Sync on) - then I turn off any and all fps/osd indicators..

Maybe it's cuz I'm getting older, but having all that info in the top corner all the time became a distraction from the actual gaming experience
Click to expand...
Yeah, Destiny 2. Bungie is very anti-overlay, so it's not surprising that it caused you issues. What I do is just make a Rivatuner profile for D2 and turn off all OSD for it and I've not had any issues since.
 
R

RC-Heli-3D

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 12, 2018
Messages
194
Evil Scooter said:
Ain't saying much... but I'll own it. Had not gamed all summer so My 12 cores and water cooled 3080ti have just been serving up web pages.

Had some downtime and decided to fire up BF5, AB was not applying the OC for some reason. Went to saved profiles.. no dice. Fire up a game or reboot... stock settings.

I'll spare you the long walk. After many attempts, removing AB, scrubbing the registry and many other machinations I found I was forgetting to hit the "apply" button before trying to save the settings. :banghead:
Click to expand...
The rock thinks more! J/K I have done worse than you!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top