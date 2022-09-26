Afterburner is smarter than me

Evil Scooter
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 22, 2000
- Messages
- 5,730
Ain't saying much... but I'll own it. Had not gamed all summer so My 12 cores and water cooled 3080ti have just been serving up web pages.
Had some downtime and decided to fire up BF5, AB was not applying the OC for some reason. Went to saved profiles.. no dice. Fire up a game or reboot... stock settings.
I'll spare you the long walk. After many attempts, removing AB, scrubbing the registry and many other machinations I found I was forgetting to hit the "apply" button before trying to save the settings.
