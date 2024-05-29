After you die, your Steam games will be stuck in legal limbo

Okatis said: also who will keep a game functional once a company has abandoned upkeep of it for newer operating systems/etc. Click to expand...

With 3D title install sizes being in the 40-100GB range now and with few physical PC game releases most aren't bothering to hoard collections of games to disk (esp. given the overall shift to more expensive per TB SSDs for gaming systems), so such users are entirely dependant on these games continue to function, else they'll have to find (and trust) some cracked copy.

Over the amount of time being talked about, if we are lucky it will be with the equivalent of DosBox now (which has not a bad success rate for popular title)Once you need directx-gpu access stuff (npu) it can get more complicated, but maybe by then playing in translation mode will be strong enough to play today title, for game with strong anti-cheat that will almost certainly be an issue but either they are still popular and maintained or you do not have a community to play with anyway.THe issue with win95-98 game in today hardware show that it will not necessarily be easy, but has strong the hardware get versus whats needed to play native, the more we can get away with emulation-vm-software mode.On that aspect I would imagine that way more than certain other era.We are getting close to terabyte for $13-15 and because of SSD being small and expensive (and no medium gain in a long time) game stalled in size a lot, Assasin creed biggest title was the 2014 one I think, you can put 50 giant AAA GOG game installer on a $75 harddrive. When game were 700mb (or many CDs) and 4GB harddrive were expensive, it was a different ballpark.In the 90s, you were always deinstalling-installing your game and not keeping copy of installer on your harddrive. I think people are yes getting quite dependant for the game cloud service to function, but more because they assume now that it will, not that it would be expensive to keep a local steam copy, probably cheaper than ever in that regard.