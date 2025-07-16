  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

After using PTM7950 on my Thinkpad.. wondering if anyone is using this on your desktop cpu?

A

atarione

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 17, 2011
Messages
2,426
I recently bought a cheap 2nd hand Thinkpad T14s (gen 1) on ebay. It was running hot and I pulled the cooler to clean it and then to my annoyance realized the only thermal paste I could find in my house at the time was a very old tube of Arctic Silver 5 .. which resulted in very bad thermals...

Poor thinkpad was thermal throttling and hitting 99~100C running geekbench. I ordered some PTM7950 and put that on today... the thermals may improve over the next few days based on what I have read / heard from others.. but the improvements on my T14 have been fairly substantial.. Curious if anyone is running this on your desktop cpu's ?

Before using circa 2007~ AS5 thermal compound.
as5.png


After redoing with PTM7950
ptm7950_2.png
 
PTM 7950 I put that shit on everything. Seriously I do use it on everything I intend to keep long term. Will be applying it on my 9070XT as soon as the temp begins to rise from what I consider normal.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top