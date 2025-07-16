After using PTM7950 on my Thinkpad.. wondering if anyone is using this on your desktop cpu?

I recently bought a cheap 2nd hand Thinkpad T14s (gen 1) on ebay. It was running hot and I pulled the cooler to clean it and then to my annoyance realized the only thermal paste I could find in my house at the time was a very old tube of Arctic Silver 5 .. which resulted in very bad thermals...
Poor thinkpad was thermal throttling and hitting 99~100C running geekbench. I ordered some PTM7950 and put that on today... the thermals may improve over the next few days based on what I have read / heard from others.. but the improvements on my T14 have been fairly substantial.. Curious if anyone is running this on your desktop cpu's ?
Before using circa 2007~ AS5 thermal compound.
After redoing with PTM7950
